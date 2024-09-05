or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Campaign Warns Staffers Against Leaking Information to the Media: They Don't 'Give a D--- If You Lose Your Job'

Photo of Donald Trump smiling
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's campaign reportedly sent a memo warning staff members against speaking with the press.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Isn't it ironic?

An email advising staff members against speaking with the media about the inner workings of Donald Trump's campaign has been leaked.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @tarapalmeri/X

"We have sent periodic reminders of our communications and press policy when interacting with reporters and media members," a memo signed by Trump co-campaign chairs Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles read.

"Unless you have been authorized by Senior Leadership or have received permission from an authorized member of the Communications Team, you should not be independently speaking or communicating with any member of the press — on or off the record."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump wildly claims heal world get rid all wars
Source: MEGA

It is unclear if the memo is referring to a specific situation or if it was a general warning to campaign staff.

Article continues below advertisement

"We have done a great job at preventing leaks, and that has been because everyone knows what the policy is and what we expect from everyone," the email obtained by NBC News continued. "Information is power — and the press doesn’t give a d--- if you lose your job because you spoke out of school."

The Trump campaign has not personally confirmed the authenticity of the memo.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump campaign warns staff leaking information media
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's campaign was mocked on social media following the email leak.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

As the email made rounds on social media, X users flooded the platform with comments poking fun at the amusing situation.

One person wrote, "The act of leaking this email is so beautifully ironic that it should be lauded as a groundbreaking new form of performance art," and a second person quipped, "Well they completely failed at preventing leaks."

A third user joked, "Clearly someone on his campaign team didn’t get the memo."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump wildly claims heal world get rid all wars
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently claimed the 'world was safe' and there were 'no problems' when he was president.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his campaign's efforts to keep the wrong information from being leaked to the public, Trump himself sparked backlash after making bold claims about what the world would be like now if he had been re-elected in 2020.

"There was no inflation under Trump. We had no problems, the world was safe," he said in a campaign video shared on September 4. "There was no terrorist attacks under Trump. Russia wasn't taking land under Trump. Israel would have never been attacked under Trump."

"Think of it...all of the difference we'd have," he continued. "No inflation, no wars, it'd be a much different world right now, a much better world."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

In response, one frustrated Trump critic wrote on X, "LIES LIES AND MORE LIES!!!" and another added, "Trump = delusional."

A third penned, "We all know that when the twice-impeached, four-time indicted and 34-time convicted, treasonous former dictator moves his lips, he is lying! "

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.