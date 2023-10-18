Donald Trump’s Court Case Fiasco: Employee Arrested After Yelling and Attempting to Approach Former Prez During Fraud Trial

Hannigan, who works as a secretary for a judge in Queens, was stopped by court officers before she could reach the former President and his attorneys, who were seated at the defense table. Office of Court Administration spokesman Lucian Chalfen assured that none of the parties were ever in any danger.

According to outlets, the incident occurred just before noon, and Hannigan was escorted out of the courtroom. Hannigan was wearing a black dress and matching blazer when she was apprehended.

A reporter from inside the courtroom claimed they did not hear Hannigan yell. She was, however, caught speaking loudly in the hallway afterward.