Donald Trump Rants Judge Is 'Railroading' Him at 'Breakneck Speed' in Hush Money Trial: 'This Is a Scam!'

As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first current or former POTUS to ever be criminally charged. He faces a total of 91 felony counts across four indictments.

His first criminal case began in New York on Monday, April 15. It revolves around payments made to Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal just prior to the 2016 presidential election. Both claimed to have had sexual encounters with the controversial businessman in 2006 — one year after he tied the knot with wife Melania Trump.

