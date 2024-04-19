OK Magazine
Donald Trump Rants Judge Is 'Railroading' Him at 'Breakneck Speed' in Hush Money Trial: 'This Is a Scam!'

donald trump
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 19 2024, Published 6:54 p.m. ET

Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Friday, April 19, to accuse Judge Juan Merchan of "railroading him" to appease his "friends" in his ongoing hush money trial.

The 77-year-old also slammed the current gag order, claiming he could no longer talk about "the most important of topics," including the judge's alleged "totally disqualifying conflict of interest."

donald trump hush money trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump slammed Judge Juan Merchan on Truth Social.

Trump further insisted the judge was taking away his right to free speech with the gag order.

"Almost every Legal Scholar and Expert has stated that there is 'NO CASE,' that this is a SCAM brought about by a Corrupt District Attorney, Alvin Bragg," he added.

donald trump hush money trial damage american brand kevin oleary
Source: mega

Donald Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents.

The embattled ex-prez then repeated prior allegations that Bragg supposedly "let Violent Crime in New York flourish at levels never seen before," and accused him of "working with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ" to "harm" his campaign for the 2024 election.

"THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. MAGA2024!" he concluded.

donald trump judge warns not intimidate jurors courtroom
Source: mega

The trial began on Monday, April 15.

This is just yet another in a string of wild rants he's made on Truth Social to attempt to discredit the many legal cases against him.

Earlier that day, he described the hush money trial as a "Long, Rigged, Endurance Contest, dealing with Nasty, Crooked People." Shortly after, he made another post in which he insisted he was "under Political Attack from Biden’s D.C. Thugs."

joe biden jokes heckler could take him shush up
Source: Mega

Donald Trump repeatedly claimed Joe Biden orchestrated the legal cases against him.

As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first current or former POTUS to ever be criminally charged. He faces a total of 91 felony counts across four indictments.

His first criminal case began in New York on Monday, April 15. It revolves around payments made to Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal just prior to the 2016 presidential election. Both claimed to have had sexual encounters with the controversial businessman in 2006 — one year after he tied the knot with wife Melania Trump.

Source: OK!

In March 2023, a grand jury voted to indict the ex-prez on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with those payments. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Opening statements for the trial are expected to take place on Monday, April 22.

