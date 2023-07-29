Donald Trump Fails to Address New Charge on the Podium at Iowa Republican Dinner
On Friday, July 28, Donald Trump spoke at the Iowa Republican dinner just a few days after Jack Smith slapped the former president with another charge in relation to his indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents.
While the news broke on Thursday, July 27, the Republican politician surprisingly neglected to mention the additional charge in his speech. Instead, Trump focused on his 2024 presidential campaign goals, claiming he plans to "obliterate the deep state."
"By the way, if I weren't running, I would have nobody coming after me. Or if I was losing by a lot, I would have nobody coming after me," he added.
The father-of-five's GOP opponents, Ron DeSantis and Will Hurd, also spoke at the conservative gathering.
While the former reality TV star did not mention his new legal woe, the song he walked on the stage to had a pointed message relating to his two indictments.
When stepping up to the podium, the venue played Only In America by Brooks & Dunn, specifically the lyrics, "One could end up going to prison, one just might be president."
As OK! previously reported, the Department of Justice's special counsel recently accused Trump of ordering staff members to delete security footage at his Mar-a-Lago home amidst the government's investigation.
"I don't want anybody looking, I don't want anybody looking through my boxes, I really don't," Trump allegedly said to his lawyer, according to the legal filing. "What happens if we just don't respond at all [or] don't play ball with them? Wouldn't it be better if we just told them we don't have anything here?"
The charge was not only brought against the Apprentice alum but also his former aide Walt Nauta and maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira.
Oliveira allegedly told Trump staffers that "the boss" wanted the footage deleted, however, when interrogated by the FBI, he claimed he "never saw anything."
After the charge was brought against the presidential hopeful, his campaign released a statement.
"This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him," spokesperson Steven Cheung said.
"Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden," he added.
