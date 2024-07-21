OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'He's So Vain': Donald Trump Slammed for Demanding Staff to 'Turn Off Cameras' After Getting Self-Conscious About His 'Combover'

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 21 2024, Updated 4:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Don't get Donald Trump on his bad side!

During his first rally since nearly being assassinated, the right-wing leader, 79, freaked out when he saw that cameras were getting an unflattering view of his hair during the packed event in Michigan.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @BIDENHQ/X
donald trump slammed for demanding staff turn off cameras
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump lost his mind when the camera hit him at a bad angle at his recent rally.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, Trump yelled at staff members to "turn off those cameras" due to his "combover” looking “very severe” from that angle.

"He's so vain," one social media user commented about the awkward moment.

"That is possibly the only moment in Donald's life when he's shown any self-awareness," a second added.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed for demanding staff turn off cameras
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was slammed for demanding staff to 'turn off' cameras because of the bad angle.

Article continues below advertisement

"Ironically, he would look a lot better bald," a third chimed in.

The rally took place mere hours before the Republican candidate's opponent President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing from the 2024 race.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Sunday, July 21.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed for demanding staff turn off cameras
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 race.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

“He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t — And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists,” he continued to rant about the 81-year-old. “We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

OK! FULL COVERAGE:

Blood-Stained Hero Who Jumped Into Action Tells of Assassination Aftermath: 'Donald Trump Was Saved by God'

TRUMP SPEAKS FROM HOSPITAL: Ex-Prez Says He 'Felt the Bullet Ripping Through My Skin' in First Statement Since Assassination Attempt

NATION PRAYS: President Joe Biden Declares 'We Cannot Be Like This' After Trump Assassination Attempt, Says 'We Must Unite as One Nation'

Donald Trump Eyewitness Speaks: I Saw the Assassin Crawling Across the Roof

Donald Trump Raises Fist in Defiance After Shocking Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally: See Photos and Video

Video Shows Dead Body of Trump Would-Be Assassin on Roof Just Outside Rally in Pennsylvania

VIDEO: Secret Service-Led Donald Trump Motorcade Speeds Away After Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally

2 Believed Dead Including Suspect: Watch Videos of Bloodied Donald Trump Being Rushed Off Stage After Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally

Donald Trump May Have Been Shot at Pennsylvania Rally, Secret Service Confirms Shooter Was Neutralized

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.