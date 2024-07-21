'He's So Vain': Donald Trump Slammed for Demanding Staff to 'Turn Off Cameras' After Getting Self-Conscious About His 'Combover'
Don't get Donald Trump on his bad side!
During his first rally since nearly being assassinated, the right-wing leader, 79, freaked out when he saw that cameras were getting an unflattering view of his hair during the packed event in Michigan.
In the clip, Trump yelled at staff members to "turn off those cameras" due to his "combover” looking “very severe” from that angle.
"He's so vain," one social media user commented about the awkward moment.
"That is possibly the only moment in Donald's life when he's shown any self-awareness," a second added.
"Ironically, he would look a lot better bald," a third chimed in.
The rally took place mere hours before the Republican candidate's opponent President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing from the 2024 race.
“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Sunday, July 21.
“He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t — And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists,” he continued to rant about the 81-year-old. “We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
