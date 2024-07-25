Donald Trump Claims Hannibal Lecter Stories Are 'Real' as He Continues to Bring Up Fictional Character at Rallies

During a recent rally in Charlotte, N.C., Trump linked the character to the topic of immigration.

He told the crowd, "They’re coming not just from South America, but from Africa, from Asia, from the Middle East. They’re coming from everywhere. They’re coming from all over the world, from prisons and jails, mental institutions, and insane asylums!"

"You know, they go crazy when I say the late great Hannibal Lecter, ok? They say, 'Why would he mention Hannibal Lecter?" Trump continued. "He must be cognitively in trouble.'"

He reiterated his admiration for Dr. Lecter, referring to him as a "lovely man" who "wants to have you for dinner."