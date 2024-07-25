Donald Trump Claims Hannibal Lecter Stories Are 'Real' as He Continues to Bring Up Fictional Character at Rallies
Former President Donald Trump continued with his unusual pattern of invoking the fictional character Dr. Hannibal Lecter from the movie Silence of the Lambs during his campaign rallies.
The GOP nominee defended his mention of the literary cannibal, stating that these references are based on "real stories."
During a recent rally in Charlotte, N.C., Trump linked the character to the topic of immigration.
He told the crowd, "They’re coming not just from South America, but from Africa, from Asia, from the Middle East. They’re coming from everywhere. They’re coming from all over the world, from prisons and jails, mental institutions, and insane asylums!"
"You know, they go crazy when I say the late great Hannibal Lecter, ok? They say, 'Why would he mention Hannibal Lecter?" Trump continued. "He must be cognitively in trouble.'"
He reiterated his admiration for Dr. Lecter, referring to him as a "lovely man" who "wants to have you for dinner."
Interestingly, Trump's reference to having someone for dinner was reportedly accompanied by his gesturing toward an audience member.
This is not the first instance in which Trump has mentioned Dr. Lecter in his speeches. As early as May, the ex-prez described the fictional cannibal as a "wonderful man," while in June, he cautioned his supporters against associating with the literary character.
Lecter, portrayed by Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins in the films Silence of the Lambs, Red Dragon and Hannibal, is a notorious incarcerated cannibal who aids an FBI agent in capturing a brutal killer.
The character ultimately escapes captivity by committing a heinous act and, once freed, carries out several cannibalistic murders around the world.
Despite the macabre nature of the character, Trump has persistently spoken positively about Lecter during his public appearances. However, journalists and commentators have criticized him for his peculiar choice of reference.
“Trump thinks Hannibal Lecter is actually a real person!” one person wrote on X, mocking the former president, while another echoed, “Yes, Donald Trump believes Hannibal Lecter, the fictional cannibalistic serial killer, is real...”
"Can someone explain to me why Donald Trump is praising Hannibal Lecter during his campaign stop? This is the guy you want us to believe is the better option over President Joe Biden and his administration? No one from Trump’s former administration will even work with him.…and the rest are serving jail sentences," another person pointed out.