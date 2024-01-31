Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Book Adaptation Could Be Their 'Final Project' With Netflix

OK! previously reported royal commentator Robert Jobson discussed the Sussexes' relationship with Netflix in an interview.

“It was supposed to last until 2025, but now there’s a lot of rumors at the moment that it’s not going to be renewed, and I think the reason for that is the lack of production and there hasn’t been enough going on,'' Jobson said on TalkTV.

While in Jamaica for a premiere, the royal rebels were photographed with Nickelodeon executive Brian Robbins, and the journalist viewed the outing as a strategic decision.

“Also the fact that in a way Meghan and Harry are flirting with other organizations even being flown down to Jamaica for that Paramount launch on Bob Marley and that film so look it’s clearly not gone as well as they’d hoped, a lot of money was invested but we will have to wait and see," Jobson explained. "It does actually look at the moment that we’re in a bit of a downward spiral."