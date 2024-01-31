Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Book Adaptation Could Be Their 'Final Project' With Netflix
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to California hoping to make it in Hollywood, but their journey through Tinseltown has been rocky. In 2023, the duo lost their Spotify partnership, and now experts wonder if their ongoing deal with Netflix can survive.
"This year, they are producing a film which will stream exclusively on Netflix called Meet Me at the Lake, a film adaptation of the novel by Carley Fortune," PR expert Lynn Carratt told GB News.
The Sussexes' tell-all series, Harry & Meghan, broke streaming records, but the couple's Live to Lead and Heart of Invictus didn't attract a comparable audience.
"That could be their final production with Netflix if their contract isn’t renewed," Carratt continued.
OK! previously reported royal commentator Robert Jobson discussed the Sussexes' relationship with Netflix in an interview.
“It was supposed to last until 2025, but now there’s a lot of rumors at the moment that it’s not going to be renewed, and I think the reason for that is the lack of production and there hasn’t been enough going on,'' Jobson said on TalkTV.
While in Jamaica for a premiere, the royal rebels were photographed with Nickelodeon executive Brian Robbins, and the journalist viewed the outing as a strategic decision.
“Also the fact that in a way Meghan and Harry are flirting with other organizations even being flown down to Jamaica for that Paramount launch on Bob Marley and that film so look it’s clearly not gone as well as they’d hoped, a lot of money was invested but we will have to wait and see," Jobson explained. "It does actually look at the moment that we’re in a bit of a downward spiral."
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in a 'Downward Spiral' as Rumors Swirl Their Netflix Deal Is in Jeopardy
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Stuck Walking a 'Financial Tight Rope' as They Struggle to Develop 'Original Content'
- Meghan Markle Seeks 'Greater Control': Duchess Eyes New Power Player Role as a Film Producer
Meghan went to Variety's Power of Women gala, and the Suits star gushed over what the future holds.
"This industry is just so special. And you see how many women use the platform that they have and just channel it for good," the mom-of-two said in an interview. "And I think it's more we support each other."
"It just amplifies the work, amplifies our community. I'm just thrilled to be back in it and to be able to sit in this room being such a good company tonight and also to focus so much on how it's the crossroads of entertainment meeting philanthropy," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During her conversation with a journalist, Meghan teased what's next for Archwell Productions.
"Things make people feel something right and feel a sense of community," the former actress said when asked about the type of projects she will prioritize.
"But we have so many exciting things on the slate," she noted. "I can't wait until we can announce them, but it's really proud of what we're creating. My husband is loving it too. It's really fun."