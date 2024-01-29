Prince Harry 'Blocks' Meghan Markle's Anticipated Memoir to Avoid 'Causing More Angst' Within the Royal Family
Meghan Markle was rumored to be working on a tell-all book, but sources claimed the project was shelved due to Prince Harry. In recent weeks, the royal family was hit with various scandals and health challenges, and a source previously shared the Duke of Sussex had a change of heart about his approach to the family drama.
"Harry has openly spoken about having enough material to write a follow-up to Spare, but those plans have been scrapped. He's also put an end to Meghan's book," the source said.
The Duchess of Sussex's personal projects have struggled to maintain longevity, as her podcast, "Archetypes," was canceled and her kids' show Pearl never aired.
The insider stated that the conversation "didn't go down well with Meghan," but "they eventually compromised so that Meghan could work on a book about female empowerment."
Aside from Meghan's life story, the Sussexes recently made an appearance in Kingston, Jamaica, after Buckingham Palace revealed Kate Middleton and King Charles will take a leave of absence as they heal from medical operations.
"There has not been evidence of people reaching out to them," Richard Fitzwilliams said on GB News. "They have made money by trashing the royal family."
"But you can do that for so long and you can only have public support in doing that for so long," the expert added.
In 2023, the Sussexes were included on The Hollywood Reporter's "biggest losers of 2023" list, and the pair struggled to establish themselves in the competitive industry.
"The only thing they are doing as far as I can see with Invictus, Prince Harry already had that," Fitzwilliams noted. "So they have not done anything, they lost Spotify. Will they lose Netflix? The contract runs out in 2025."
"It is rather bewildering their silence," he added.
Although Fitzwilliams wasn't fond of the Sussexes' outing, public relations expert Ryan McCormick thought it would protect their image.
"If they attended the premiere just to have facetime with [President of Nickelodeon] Brian Robbins, I would consider that a smart move. It's good for their image to be seen in the company of other high-profile and successful people," he said in an interview.
"As CEO of Paramount, Robbins is powerful and this photo op signals that the Duke & Duchess are still on the A-list. I would advise Harry and Meghan to do this more often," the professional continued.
While at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere, Meghan and Harry were photographed with Jamican Prime Minister Andrew Holness despite the politician advocating for reform during the Wales' tour.
"There are issues here which are, as you would know, unresolved, but your presence gives an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, put front and center and to be addressed in as best [a way] as we can," Holness said in 2022. "But Jamaica is a country that is very proud of our history, very proud of what we have achieved."
"And we're moving on and we intend to attain in short order our development goals and fulfill our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country," the politician exclaimed.
