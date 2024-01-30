OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

Kate Middleton Will 'Lean on' Her Trusted Nanny as She Heals From Surgery

kate middleton will lean on trusted nanny after surgery
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 30 2024, Published 6:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kate Middleton is back home at Windsor recovering from her abdominal surgery, and experts believe the Princess of Wales will rely on Prince William and their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo during her healing period.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton will lean on trusted nanny after surgery
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is at home with her kids recovering from surgery.

"Kate has obviously had significant surgery," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "As a hands-on mother when possible, she will need to rest as much as she can."

Borrallo has been an important addition to the Wales household and is expected to particpate in Kate's transition.

"This means she will rely on Maria a great deal in the coming weeks and maybe months," the commentator continued. "There is going to be very considerable speculation as to when William is able to resume royal duties."

"Obviously, especially given the temporary incapacity of King Charles, the sooner the better," he noted. "This makes Maria's contribution at this difficult time all the more invaluable."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton will lean on trusted nanny after surgery
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton won't return to her duties until the spring.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate and William will step away from public engagements until the spring.

"William will be with her and forgoing royal duties for as long as he feels it is necessary," Fitzwilliams said. "He has always put his family first. Kate has been as hands-on a mother as her role permits, but she has said that having a nanny is indispensable."

Due to her training, Borrallo is well-equipped to assist the Wales with their little ones.

"Maria Teresa is, according to reports, extremely popular with the children but her training at Norland has meant she is ideal for whatever this role requires," he stated. "She is of course a background figure, who is seen at some important royal occasions and who is indispensable at a time like this."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton will lean on trusted nanny after surgery
Source: MEGA

Prince William will care for Kate Middleton as she recovers from surgery.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported Buckingham Palace revealed Kate went home on Monday, January 29.

“Like any family, it’s always wonderful when a loved one is able to come back home," former royal staffer Grant Harrold said in an interview. "I’m sure the kids are really excited to have Kate back."

"It will also be great for William, because when your partner or your loved one isn’t home, it leaves a void," the insider added. "The fact that Kate is back home, behind closed doors, it’ll mean they’re able to return to some sense of normality."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton will lean on trusted nanny after surgery
Source: MEGA

Prince William will take on school drop-offs for Kate Middleton.

Article continues below advertisement

The Prince of Wales was praised for his comittment to his household and will balance caring for Kate, homework and school drop-offs.

“He’s a very caring, very loving kind of character and I noticed that a lot when I spent time with them both back in the day,” he recalled. “I’ve no doubt that wouldn’t have changed, William will make sure Kate is cared for and that she has a quick recovery.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Harrold was able to witness the Wales' affection throughout his time working for the Windsors.

“The sooner her recovery, I’m sure the sooner the pair will get back to carrying out their royal duties together, which is something that I think they enjoy,” he shared, adding that the Wales appreciate "their working life together.”

"I think they’ll be keen to get back to normal with it," he said. "There won’t be a huge team there on hand. It’ll be her husband who’ll mainly be doing that, helping her to get back onto her feet."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.