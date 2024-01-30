Kate Middleton Will 'Lean on' Her Trusted Nanny as She Heals From Surgery

"Kate has obviously had significant surgery," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "As a hands-on mother when possible, she will need to rest as much as she can."

Borrallo has been an important addition to the Wales household and is expected to particpate in Kate's transition.

"This means she will rely on Maria a great deal in the coming weeks and maybe months," the commentator continued. "There is going to be very considerable speculation as to when William is able to resume royal duties."

"Obviously, especially given the temporary incapacity of King Charles, the sooner the better," he noted. "This makes Maria's contribution at this difficult time all the more invaluable."