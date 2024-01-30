Kate Middleton Will 'Lean on' Her Trusted Nanny as She Heals From Surgery
Kate Middleton is back home at Windsor recovering from her abdominal surgery, and experts believe the Princess of Wales will rely on Prince William and their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo during her healing period.
"Kate has obviously had significant surgery," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "As a hands-on mother when possible, she will need to rest as much as she can."
Borrallo has been an important addition to the Wales household and is expected to particpate in Kate's transition.
"This means she will rely on Maria a great deal in the coming weeks and maybe months," the commentator continued. "There is going to be very considerable speculation as to when William is able to resume royal duties."
"Obviously, especially given the temporary incapacity of King Charles, the sooner the better," he noted. "This makes Maria's contribution at this difficult time all the more invaluable."
Kate and William will step away from public engagements until the spring.
"William will be with her and forgoing royal duties for as long as he feels it is necessary," Fitzwilliams said. "He has always put his family first. Kate has been as hands-on a mother as her role permits, but she has said that having a nanny is indispensable."
Due to her training, Borrallo is well-equipped to assist the Wales with their little ones.
"Maria Teresa is, according to reports, extremely popular with the children but her training at Norland has meant she is ideal for whatever this role requires," he stated. "She is of course a background figure, who is seen at some important royal occasions and who is indispensable at a time like this."
OK! previously reported Buckingham Palace revealed Kate went home on Monday, January 29.
“Like any family, it’s always wonderful when a loved one is able to come back home," former royal staffer Grant Harrold said in an interview. "I’m sure the kids are really excited to have Kate back."
"It will also be great for William, because when your partner or your loved one isn’t home, it leaves a void," the insider added. "The fact that Kate is back home, behind closed doors, it’ll mean they’re able to return to some sense of normality."
The Prince of Wales was praised for his comittment to his household and will balance caring for Kate, homework and school drop-offs.
“He’s a very caring, very loving kind of character and I noticed that a lot when I spent time with them both back in the day,” he recalled. “I’ve no doubt that wouldn’t have changed, William will make sure Kate is cared for and that she has a quick recovery.”
Harrold was able to witness the Wales' affection throughout his time working for the Windsors.
“The sooner her recovery, I’m sure the sooner the pair will get back to carrying out their royal duties together, which is something that I think they enjoy,” he shared, adding that the Wales appreciate "their working life together.”
"I think they’ll be keen to get back to normal with it," he said. "There won’t be a huge team there on hand. It’ll be her husband who’ll mainly be doing that, helping her to get back onto her feet."