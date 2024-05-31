Donald Trump Jr. Claims Democrats Are Turning the U.S. Into a 'S---hole Country' After Hush Money Trial Verdict
Donald Trump Jr. insisted the United States had been ruined after his father was found guilty in his six-week hush money trial.
On a recent installment of his "Triggered" podcast, the 46-year-old claimed, "Democrats have succeeded in their years-long quest to turn America into a s---hole country."
"There can be no doubt that that has been their plan all along," he added. "If this happened in Zimbabwe, we'd be like, 'that's really bad.'"
This comes after Donald Jr. suggested that his father may be assassinated before the 2024 presidential election takes place. He read off a tweet by fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson that said, "This won’t stop Trump. He’ll win the election if he’s not killed first."
"That's a harder one to read obviously. It's a little bit rough as a son to read," Donald Jr. admitted. "That's a little hard. But probably not wrong ... I think they showed very clear[ly] there's nothing they're not willing to do."
As OK! previously reported, Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to ever be convicted of a crime on Thursday, May 30.
- Donald Trump Jr. Suggests His Father May Be Assassinated After Hush Money Trial Guilty Verdict: 'There's Nothing They're Not Willing to Do'
- Donald Trump's Children Tiffany, Eric and Donald Jr. Finally Support Dad in Court Amid Hush Money Trial Closing Arguments
- 'This Is Just Sad': Donald Trump Jr. Ridiculed for Begging His Father's Supporters to Donate at Least $1 Toward Campaign
A New York jury of 12 ruled the ex-prez was guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
She claimed the payment was given to keep her from publicly speaking about an alleged sexual encounter that occurred between them in 2006 — shortly after the birth of Donald and Melania's son, Barron.
Following the jury's bombshell verdict, the ex-prez repeated his prior accusations that the case was a scam and should have never been brought.
"We have a Soros-backed DA and the whole thing, we didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man," he declared to the crowd of journalists outside of the New York courtroom. "It's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our constitution."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think it's just a disgrace," he continued. "We'll keep fighting and we'll fight to the end and we'll win because our country's gone to h--- ... But this was a rigged decision right from day one with a conflicted judge who should've never been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our constitution. This is long from over."