Donald Trump Jr. Claims Democrats Are Turning the U.S. Into a 'S---hole Country' After Hush Money Trial Verdict

Following the jury's bombshell verdict, the ex-prez repeated his prior accusations that the case was a scam and should have never been brought.

"We have a Soros-backed DA and the whole thing, we didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man," he declared to the crowd of journalists outside of the New York courtroom. "It's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our constitution."

