'National Embarrassment': Donald Trump Labeled a 'Fool' for His 'Classless' Dance Moves — Watch
Donald Trump is bringing back his signature dance moves.
In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the President-elect, 78, could be seen performing his signature routine of waving his arms in the air and moving his knees as he headed out to the golf course. However, social media users could not take how embarrassing the clip was.
"He's such a national embarrassment," the user ArtCandee captioned the video of Trump.
"What a fool he is," a second person chimed in.
"Below classless," a third said, while another added, "Aye aye aye. That man is so mentally unstable."
"I don't think there's anything I can say to adequately convey how I feel about that moron," an additional person noted.
Despite the backlash, the right-wing leader has a lot to dance about. After defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, Judge Juan M. Merchan recently announced the indefinite cancelation of Trump's sentencing in his hush-money case.
As the politician gears up for his second term, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Melania Trump have allegedly been pressuring him to start eating healthier.
"Trump eats whatever he wants," an insider claimed after Donald Trump Jr. shared a photo on social media of his father and some of his cabinet picks eating McDonald's on a private plane on their way to a UFC fight. "RFK Jr. is all about healthy living and no processed foods. He hates fast food. He probably didn't eat it."
The businessman has been taking heat for his controversial choices of who will work with him in the White House. As OK! previously reported, Matt Gaetz recently withdrew his name as Trump's pick for attorney general due to the backlash over a federal s-- trafficking investigation.
"While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,: Gaetz explained in a statement. "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1."
"I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect," Trump wrote in a Truth Social on Thursday, November 21. "Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!"