'Such a Hypocrite': Kellyanne Conway Slammed After Warning Nikki Haley Against Becoming an 'Election Denier'

"Kellyanne really needs to LOOK at her life and realize that her leader Trump has her on the lowest rung of his inner circle," a third penned. "So she needs to wake up and figure out her other options in life instead of wailing BS."

A fourth joked, "Why not? What would be more Republican than denying the outcome of an election? Haley should declare a resounding victory after each contest, brag about how her crowds are larger than Trump's, and move on to the next contest. Fake it until...you're dead. That's the Trump motto."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!