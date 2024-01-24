'Such a Hypocrite': Kellyanne Conway Slammed After Warning Nikki Haley Against Becoming an 'Election Denier'
Kellyanne Conway is facing backlash after scolding Nikki Haley for refusing to end her 2024 presidential campaign after losing the New Hampshire 2024 primary vote to Donald Trump.
The former senior aide to the embattled ex-prez bizarrely warned Haley against becoming an "election denier" — despite the fact that Trump continues to claim the 2020 election was rigged.
"I don’t really care for that. For [Trump] to sweep those first three states, it’s pretty decisive," Conway told Sean Hannity in a recent sit-down. "This is a democracy, a constitutional republic. We must respect the will of the people, and Nikki Haley can’t become an election denier."
"She’s been rejected," the conservative consultant continued. "She can say tonight she came in second, or you can say she came in last."
On Tuesday night, January 23, Trump also repeated his prior claims about the 2020 election, insisting "they used Covid to cheat" and alleging "we also won in 2020 – by more. And we did much better in 2020 than we did in 2016."
Following Conway's warning to Haley, critics took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the 57-year-old.
One user wrote, "Kellyanne is such a hypocrite. She supports Trump, the biggest election denier ever," while another chimed in, "All she does is lie."
"Kellyanne really needs to LOOK at her life and realize that her leader Trump has her on the lowest rung of his inner circle," a third penned. "So she needs to wake up and figure out her other options in life instead of wailing BS."
A fourth joked, "Why not? What would be more Republican than denying the outcome of an election? Haley should declare a resounding victory after each contest, brag about how her crowds are larger than Trump's, and move on to the next contest. Fake it until...you're dead. That's the Trump motto."
This comes as Trump lobbies for "guaranteed immunity" for presidents and insists the snowballing cases against him are all a plot by the Biden administration to rig the 2024 election.
As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old is the first POTUS to ever be criminally charged. He faces a total of 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions, as well as a number of civil suits.
Trump has pleaded "not guilty" to all charges.
His trial regarding his actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election is set to begin in March.