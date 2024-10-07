or
Donald Trump Makes Crass Joke About Widow of the Man Who Died in First Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump joked about Corey Comperatore's widow at a private fundraiser.

Oct. 7 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump made a surprising joke at the expense of a grieving widow while speaking at a private campaign fundraiser in Aspen, Colo., in August.

During the event, which cost attendees anywhere from $25,000 to $500,000, the 78-year-old remembered the July 13 attempt on his life that left firefighter Corey Comperatore, 50, dead and others injured.

Donald Trump's fundraiser was held in Aspen, Colorado.

According to a 12-minute audio clip obtained by a news outlet, Trump recalled his conversation with the man's widow, Helen Comperatore, as he gave her a million-dollar check.

"But the woman, the wife, this beautiful woman, I handed her the check — we handed her the check — and she said, ‘This is so nice, and I appreciate it, but I’d much rather have my husband.’ Now, I know some of the women in this room wouldn’t say the same," Trump quipped.

Donald Trump quipped some women would be 'thrilled' to lose their husband.

"I know at least four couples. There are four couples, [Texas Governor Greg Abbott], that I know and you’re not one of them," he continued as others in the room reportedly burst into laughter at the joke. "At least four couples here would have been thrilled, actually."

Trump also bragged about how members of his Mar-a-Lago golf club raised the money to help those injured in the attack.

"They gave me a check for a million dollars. That’s a lot of money," he said. "Maybe even more impressively we put out a GoFundMe and we raised more than $6m for the group that got hurt, which is essentially three people."

Donald Trump

Donald Trump presented Helen Comperatore with a million-dollar check.

As OK! previously reported, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired off shots into the crowd at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The former president was grazed in the ear by a bullet during the attack, but was otherwise unharmed.

Crooks was killed by Secret Service within seconds of the assassination attempt.

The late 20-year-old was later found to be a registered Republican who had also been searching for information and pictures of President Joe Biden. However, little is known about his motivation behind the attack.

There have been two assassination attempts against Donald Trump.

One month later, running mate J.D. Vance accused Democrats of orchestrating the attack.

"They couldn’t beat him politically, so they tried to bankrupt him. They failed at that, so they tried to impeach him," he said at the time. "They failed at that, so they tried to put him in prison. And they even tried to kill him."

The Guardian reported the joke from the 12-minute audio clip.

