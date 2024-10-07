Donald Trump Makes Crass Joke About Widow of the Man Who Died in First Assassination Attempt

"I know at least four couples. There are four couples, [Texas Governor Greg Abbott], that I know and you’re not one of them," he continued as others in the room reportedly burst into laughter at the joke. "At least four couples here would have been thrilled, actually."

Trump also bragged about how members of his Mar-a-Lago golf club raised the money to help those injured in the attack.

"They gave me a check for a million dollars. That’s a lot of money," he said. "Maybe even more impressively we put out a GoFundMe and we raised more than $6m for the group that got hurt, which is essentially three people."