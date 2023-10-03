Donald Trump Demands His Fraud Case Be Dismissed on Day 2 of New York Trial
Donald Trump had a lot to say before going into the courtroom for the second day of his high-profile fraud trial.
On Tuesday, October 3, the 77-year-old claimed New York Attorney General Letitia James was "corrupt" and suggested that the case should be dismissed. This comes several days after Judge Arthur F. Engoran found the embattled ex-prez liable for fraud and stripped Trump Organization of its business licenses.
"[H]e’s been given false information, misleading information, and corrupt information by a very corrupt and incompetent attorney general, Letitia James," Trump told Fox News reporters just before heading into court. "This woman is grossly incompetent."
The former POTUS insisted that the judge made his ruling based on information "proven to be false" regarding the worth of Mar-a-Lago. He also alleged that while James said the lavish resort was valued at roughly $18 million, "it's much closer to $1.5 billion."
"And I appreciate very much the officials of Palm Beach, Florida yesterday, and writing and saying that she was very wrong, that’s not the way you value the property," he added. "Likewise, we’ve just recently sold new properties for many times what they were worth, many times what they were worth in the financial statements."
Trump said that the statements are actually "much lower than the actual net worth" of the properties. "She knows that, but she’s fraudulent," he continued. "This case should be dismissed. This is not a case, and she should probably be dismissed also because she’s terrible and grossly incompetent."
"But at a minimum, she should start looking for the murderers and the criminals, the violent criminals all over New York," he ranted. "Do something about all of the illegal migrants pouring into our city and state, and not spend the next six months in a courthouse because she’s been caught early."
"Her numbers are fraudulent. She’s a fraud. Her numbers are fraudulent," he said repeatedly. "And this case should be dismissed. And they ought to get on to violent crime and solving the problems of New York City and New York state. Thank you very much."
As OK! previously reported, James sued Trump and several members of his family for $250 million in damages last year for fraudulent business practices and they were found liable. The exact amount of money to be paid will be decided in the ongoing trial.
The controversial businessman has since claimed the case was "fake" and that the judge was a Trump-hater.
"This is a lawsuit that should never have been brought. It is a POLITICALLY MOTIVATED WITCH HUNT by a Racist Attorney General, and a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge," he wrote via Truth Social last week. "It is ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before. No wonder people and companies are fleeing New York!"