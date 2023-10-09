Donald Trump Rants Forbes Is 'Working With' Letitia James After Failing to Make Top 400 Wealthiest People List
More conspiracies? Donald Trump seems to think New York Attorney General Letitia James is conspiring with a number of people and companies with her $250 million fraud case against him.
The embattled businessman — who made history earlier this year as the first current or former POTUS to ever be criminally charged — has been raging against James since he was found liable for fraud for misrepresenting the worth of properties and other assets in financial documents.
As the trial continues, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to claim James had been working with a popular media company after he was left off of a list of the top wealthiest people.
"China owned (China Investment Corp, the Country’s Sovereign wealth Fund!), and very badly failing, Forbes 'Magazine,' which lost most of its relevance long ago, and which knows less about me than Stormy Daniels (who doesn’t know me at all!) or Rosie O'Donnell, took me off their Fake Forbes 400 list, just by a 'whisker,' even though they know that I should be high up on that now very dated and discredited 'antique,'" he wrote.
Trump alleged Forbes was working with the "racist and highly incompetent, job-killing Attorney General of New York," before accusing James of allowing "murder and violent crime in the state to hit epidemic levels."
"China-owned Forbes is a participant in the Election Interference Scam, and after what I have done to China, with hundreds of billions of dollars being paid to the USA, who can blame them?" he continued. "For years Forbes has attacked me with really dumb writers assigned to hit me hard, and I am now up 60 Points on the Republicans, and beating Crooked Joe by a lot. So much for Forbes!"
- Donald Trump Demands His Fraud Case Be Dismissed on Day 2 of New York Trial
- 'The Donald Trump Show Is Over': Letitia James Tears Apart the Ex-Prez's 'Baseless' and 'Offensive' Tirades as Fraud Trial Continues
- Donald Trump Slams New York State Attorney General's Lawsuit, Calls It Nothing But A 'Witch Hunt'
The day prior, the 77-year-old raged that the fraud trial against him was "fake" and "should be immediately ended."
"The highly political Judge is being CONNED by the Racist A.G. He made up his mind before learning the facts," he added, referring to Judge Arthur F. Engoran, who ruled he was liable for fraud. "My Net Worth is substantially MORE than what is listed on my Financial Statements, and there is a 100% DISCLAIMER CLAUSE on each document. THEREFORE, THERE IS NO FRAUD!"
He called James "politically biased" and a "total wack job" before demanding that the supposed attempts at "election interference" stop.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite being the subject of many of the ex-prez's rantings, James was undeterred, calling his insults "offensive" and "baseless."
"They were void of any facts and/or any evidence. What they were were comments that unfortunately fomented violence, comments that I would describe as race-baiting," she said earlier this month after a court appearance, noting that she refused to be "bullied" by him. "And so Mr. Trump is no longer here. The Donald Trump show is over."