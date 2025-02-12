or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Politics
Politics

Donald Trump Repeatedly Interrupts Fox News Host as He Questions Whether Kamala Harris Actually Received '75 Million Votes'

Photo of Donald Trump and Bret Baier.
Source: Fox News

Bret Baier and President Donald Trump's interview aired on February 10.

By:

Feb. 11 2025, Published 7:12 p.m. ET



President Donald Trump appeared to question whether the tallies of votes former Vice President Kamala Harris earned in the 2024 election were accurate.

In an interview released on Monday, February 10, Fox News host Bret Baier told the 78-year-old, "You won the popular vote. You won all the swing states. But still, Kamala Harris got 75 million votes in the country."

donald trump repeatedly interrupts questions kamala harris votes
Source: Fox News

Donald Trump interrupted Bret Baier while they were discussing the 2024 election results.

According to numbers from BBC, Harris got just over 75 million votes, while Trump received 77,302,416 votes in the election.

The president responded, "Well, if you believe the whole thing."

Baier replied, "Yeah, yeah, okay, let’s just say—" when Trump interrupted to declare "the whole thing" was "ridiculous."

"Let’s just say that the election was as it was," Baier tried again.

kamala harris new size
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris lost the popular vote and the electoral vote.

Trump cut in, "Bret, excuse me! There are seven swing states. I won them all ... By a lot."

Baier agreed with him, but attempted a third time to get to the end of his question.

"And I won the popular vote," the POTUS added.

donald trump fake news accuses him rambling great weaver
Source: Fox News

Bret Baier asked Donald Trump how to 'bring the country together.'

Baier finally said, "Have you thought about how to try to bring the country together, to reach out or to find common ground? Have you thought about that? Or how that might go?"

"I’d love to do it. And I can tell you, just prior to Covid coming and we were doing so well, the greatest we’ve ever done, there’s never been an economy like ours anywhere in the world," the president claimed, per Mediaite. "We were doing so well."

He said he put a tariff on China "for $700 billion over a period of years" and things were going well until the pandemic hit.

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said only 'fake news' says he 'rambles.'

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump also defended his "rambling" answers. While discussing what he personally believed would have happened differently if he'd won the 2020 election — including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Hamas-led attacks in October 2023 — the 78-year-old referred to himself as "the great weaver."

"Somebody said, 'oh, he rambled,' no, no. Only the fake news says that," he told the Fox News personality. "To weave, you have to be brilliant, to ramble, you don’t have to be brilliant at all. But I like the weave because it covers a lot of territory, and it covers it much more quickly."

