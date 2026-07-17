Erling Haaland Shows Off Shirtless Beach Body on Luxury Yacht Getaway

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Erling Haaland is making the most of his summer break. The Manchester City striker was seen enjoying a luxury yacht trip off the coast of Sicily on Thursday, July 16, showing off his physique while going shirtless in photos shared by People. Haaland spent the day on the water with fellow Norwegian soccer player Sander Berge.

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Erling Haaland Enjoys Yacht Trip With Friends and Partner

Source: MEGA Erling Haaland made the most of his summer break with golf, jet skiing, and family time aboard a luxury yacht.

The 25-year-old was photographed taking part in several activities aboard the yacht. Haaland and Berge turned the upper deck into a makeshift driving range, hitting golf balls into the sea before later gearing up in life jackets and helmets for a jet ski ride. The outing also coincided with a birthday celebration for Haaland's longtime partner, Isabel Haugseng Johansen. "Happy Birthday" decorations were seen on the yacht after Johansen celebrated her 22nd birthday on July 15. The couple, who were first linked in 2021, welcomed their first child, a son, in December 2024. Johansen is also a soccer player. Haaland is expected to return to action soon, with Manchester City set to begin a busy run of preseason and Premier League fixtures later this month.

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Erling Haaland’s Texas Souvenir Became a Social Media Sensation

Source: MEGA Erling Haaland’s taxidermy raccoon purchase from Texas gained attention after he shared the unusual souvenir online.

Before returning home for his getaway, Haaland spent part of his summer in the United States competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Norway. He grabbed headlines after arriving at Oslo's Gardermoen Airport on July 13, carrying a taxidermy raccoon holding an empty liquor bottle. Sharing a photo of the unusual souvenir on X, Haaland joked, "It followed me home."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @wildbillswesternstore/Instagram Erling Haaland's viral raccoon souvenir earned a humorous response from the Transportation Security Administration.

The post quickly went viral and even prompted a playful response from the Transportation Security Administration. "We're getting some questions about flying with taxidermy raccoons holding empty liquor bottles," addressing the online buzz, the agency wrote on X on July 14. "It's ok with us but pls check with your airline first." The raccoon was purchased during Haaland's visit to Wild Bill's Western Store in Dallas. The business also shared its airport photo on Instagram, writing, "Erling stopped by the shop before heading home to Norway, and we loved having him. He left with quite a haul, including a Kiss My Dallas shirt and a few taxidermy pieces, with our Whiskey Raccoon, Rickie, as the star of the bunch."

Texas Souvenir Brings Global Attention to Dallas Store

Source: MEGA Erling Haaland's bizarre raccoon purchase became a business boost after the Dallas store saw orders skyrocket.