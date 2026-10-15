Ex-Prince Andrew 'Receiving Fan Mail' at Sandringham Home Despite His Scandals Involving Jeffrey Epstein: Report
Oct. 15 2026, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, is reportedly receiving a steady stream of "fan mail" at his new home on the Sandringham estate despite ongoing fallout from his ties to dead convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The 66-year-old disgraced former royal continues to draw some public sympathy and messages of support from well-wishers.
Letters have reportedly flooded his residence at Marsh Farm on the estate since early April.
Andrew Sends Back Thank You Cards
A part-time secretary opens most of the correspondence, and well-wishers receive formal acknowledgments and cards thanking them for their support.
Andrew fully vacated his long-time 30-room Windsor residence, Royal Lodge, earlier this year after his eviction and King Charles' formal stripping of his "Prince" title.
The mail arrives as Andrew remains embroiled in intensified legal drama; he was arrested in February 2026 on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to allegations that he shared confidential trade reports with Epstein.
Andrew Denied the Allegations
He has consistently denied wrongdoing and is currently challenging the lawfulness of the police search warrants in the High Court.
Despite the criminal investigation, reports indicate King Charles' stance toward his brother as eased somewhat, permitting him more freedom to ride horses privately on the estate and granting financial support through private funds.
British reporting said that despite the heavy public backlash, the letters serve as a "rare source of support for the disgraced royal" and offer "rare encouragement" for him.
- Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's Emails to Jeffrey Epstein Exposed: Ex-Royal Demanded Pedophile Tell the Press He 'Was Not Involved' in His Crimes
- Ex-Prince Andrew Whines His 'Life Has Been Turned Upside Down' Following Epstein Scandal Fallout, Royal Author Claims
- British Police Investigating Damning Claims That Ex-Prince Andrew Sent Private Trade Documents to Jeffrey Epstein
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Sources close to his other siblings (Princess Anne and Prince Edward) report that family members are "worried about how little emotional support Andrew has had while being shut out of public life.”
However, the fan mail revelation has prompted the media to resurface several of Andrew's past statements and emails.
Recently unsealed U.S. Justice Department documents include an email Andrew sent to Epstein in February 2011 that directly contradicts his claims that he cut ties.
He wrote, “I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it.”
In the same chain, he urged the financier to “keep in close touch” and added, “We'll play some more soon!!!!”
The friendly messages were a stark contrast to his infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, where he firmly claimed he had “no recollection” of meeting late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.
In addition to the fan mail, Andrew was reportedly contacted out of the blue by a mystery woman, with whom he is reportedly romantically engaged.
According to royal insiders, the woman allegedly called him saying, "You're on your own, and so am I. How about we hang out together?"