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Ex-Prince Andrew 'Receiving Fan Mail' at Sandringham Home Despite His Scandals Involving Jeffrey Epstein: Report

Image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Despite his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, former Prince Andrew allegedly receives fan mail of support.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, is reportedly receiving a steady stream of "fan mail" at his new home on the Sandringham estate despite ongoing fallout from his ties to dead convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 66-year-old disgraced former royal continues to draw some public sympathy and messages of support from well-wishers.

Letters have reportedly flooded his residence at Marsh Farm on the estate since early April.

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Andrew Sends Back Thank You Cards

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Image of Despite King Charles' stripping of Andrew's title over the Epstein scandal, the former Prince has many loyal supporters.
Source: MEGA

Despite King Charles' stripping of Andrew's title over the Epstein scandal, the former Prince has many loyal supporters.

A part-time secretary opens most of the correspondence, and well-wishers receive formal acknowledgments and cards thanking them for their support.

Andrew fully vacated his long-time 30-room Windsor residence, Royal Lodge, earlier this year after his eviction and King Charles' formal stripping of his "Prince" title.

The mail arrives as Andrew remains embroiled in intensified legal drama; he was arrested in February 2026 on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to allegations that he shared confidential trade reports with Epstein.

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Andrew Denied the Allegations

Image of Reports indicate that King Charles has softened towards his disgraced brother recently.
Source: MEGA

Reports indicate that King Charles has softened toward his disgraced brother recently.

He has consistently denied wrongdoing and is currently challenging the lawfulness of the police search warrants in the High Court.

Despite the criminal investigation, reports indicate King Charles' stance toward his brother as eased somewhat, permitting him more freedom to ride horses privately on the estate and granting financial support through private funds.

British reporting said that despite the heavy public backlash, the letters serve as a "rare source of support for the disgraced royal" and offer "rare encouragement" for him.

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Image of Andrew's siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, are said to be worried about their brother.
Source: MEGA

Andrew's other siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, are said to be worried about their brother.

Sources close to his other siblings (Princess Anne and Prince Edward) report that family members are "worried about how little emotional support Andrew has had while being shut out of public life.”

However, the fan mail revelation has prompted the media to resurface several of Andrew's past statements and emails.

Recently unsealed U.S. Justice Department documents include an email Andrew sent to Epstein in February 2011 that directly contradicts his claims that he cut ties.

Image of The former prince reportedly has a new lady friend who also contacted him out of the blue.
Source: MEGA

The former prince reportedly has a new lady friend who also contacted him out of the blue.

He wrote, “I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it.”

In the same chain, he urged the financier to “keep in close touch” and added, “We'll play some more soon!!!!”

The friendly messages were a stark contrast to his infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, where he firmly claimed he had “no recollection” of meeting late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

In addition to the fan mail, Andrew was reportedly contacted out of the blue by a mystery woman, with whom he is reportedly romantically engaged.

According to royal insiders, the woman allegedly called him saying, "You're on your own, and so am I. How about we hang out together?"

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