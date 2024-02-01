Gayle King Dumped an Ex After He Asked for $4K to Pay His Child Support: 'I Was Crushed'
Gayle King is spilling the tea on her dating disasters.
The single star recalled one particularly awful night in which the guy she was seeing asked her for money — even though he made a nice salary himself.
"I went on a date. I was really excited, very excited about it," the mom-of-two, 69, revealed on an episode of "The Pivot" podcast.
"We'd gone out maybe two months and then he said he really needed to talk to me," continued the journalist. "He wanted to have a private conversation… [he said], 'Do you think you could lend me $4,000?' I’m like, 'Oh god.'"
King didn't understand why he would even need the money since he was "successful" in his own right and earned a six-figure salary.
"I was so crushed," she confessed. "And when I said, you know, could I ask what it's for? He said it was for a child support issue and to pay a payment on some furniture. [I thought] 'Oh god, this is just getting worse.'"
King decided to give the guy the money, and though they stayed together for a bit, she ultimately pulled the plug on the relationship because it "didn’t feel the same" anymore.
The TV star was married to William Bumpus from 1982 to 1993, but over the years, King has kept her love life out of the spotlight.
She hinted she has trouble dating because of her fame and fortune.
"People say, 'Oh, you’re so intimidating,'" the CBS Mornings star spilled. "Somebody said to me once, 'Gayle, look at your shoes … look at your bag, look at your coat. You’re friends with Oprah [Winfrey]!' A guy looks at that and says, 'I can't compete with that.'"
However, King noted she's "not looking for someone to compete with."
"You want somebody who has a sense of humor, who's very secure, who’s not intimidated by whatever all of this is, that just sees you for you," she explained.
"I like to see how they interact with other people. Somebody you can take to the White House and the backyard barbecue who fits in with both and is comfortable in their own skin," she noted. "Intelligence really matters to me. Proper grammar really matters to me and somebody who can make you laugh."
The Queen Sugar alum also admitted she has a type, revealing, "I really am attracted to men of color. I just am."
King said her former spouse was "a great husband," but "he had a problem with monogamy" and was unfaithful to her.