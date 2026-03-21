Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Relationship: A Full Timeline

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2013: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Met

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff has been married to Matthew Koma since 2019.

Hilary Duff is all about her husband, Matthew Koma. The "Mature" singer was still married to her first husband, Mike Comrie, when she worked with Koma on her 2015 album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. They had a two-hour lunch together after she heard his demos. "There wasn't an instant spark because I think when you're walking into a professional meeting, you know nothing about the other person," Duff told Vogue in a December 2019 story about their wedding. "I didn't know if he was dating someone." She added, "And then when we started talking about music, things started sparking and he was being funny enough, not flirtatious, but funny enough to where we started creating a banter and a nice friendship right off the bat." Meanwhile, Koma told People, "the third time was the charm."

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2015: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Sparked Dating Rumors

Source: MEGA The actress was previously married to Mike Comrie.

Duff and Comrie confirmed their amicable separation in 2014 after three years of marriage. Following the split, she had a short-lived romance with her personal trainer, Jason Walsh, before beginning to date Koma. "They had great chemistry in the studio," a source said of Duff and Koma. "Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute."

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January 2017: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Made Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie finalized their divorce in 2016.

The Lizzie McGuire alum, who finalized her divorce from Comrie in 2016, went public with her relationship with Koma on the red carpet at Entertainment Weekly's SAG Awards pre-party.

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March 2017: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Briefly Split

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff moved on with Matthew Koma following her divorce from Mike Comrie.

Duff and Koma broke up after a few months of dating in March 2017, according to multiple reports.

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October 2017: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Sparked Reconciliation Rumors

Source: MEGA She gave birth to her son, Luca, in 2012.

A few months after their breakup, Duff and Koma gave their relationship another chance. "Since Matt got back from tour, they've been seeing each other again," a source told E! News at the time. "Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time around so now that he's back they picked up right where they left off." The same month, the "Growing Up" singer celebrated her birthday with her then-boyfriend.

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June 2018: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Announced They Were Expecting Their First Baby

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram She recently opened up about the painful divorce.

In a June 2018 Instagram post, Duff confirmed she and Koma were going to have their first baby. "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!🤰🏼👶🏼🎀," she wrote. Koma shared the news in a separate post, which read, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins." Duff is also a mom to her son Luca, whom she shares with Comrie.

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October 2018: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's First Child Was Born

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram Hilary Duff said she wanted to show Luca she fought for her happiness after the divorce.

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Duff and Koma's first child, Banks Violet Bair, was born on October 25, 2018. "Banks Violet Bair❤️ this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic ✨," the proud mom announced the baby girl's arrival on Instagram. Meanwhile, Koma's caption read, "Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten."

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May 2019: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Announced Their Engagement

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram Hilary Duff had a brief romance with Jason Walsh in 2016.

The couple got engaged in May 2019, a few months after welcoming their first baby together. "He asked me to be his wife♥️," Duff announced on Instagram alongside a photo of her ring.

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December 2019: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Got Married

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram She also dated Joel Madden and Aaron Carter earlier in her career.

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March 2021: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Welcomed Their Second Child

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram Hilary Duff is a mom-of-four.

The couple welcomed their second daughter, Mae James Bair, on March 24, 2021. Duff said her third pregnancy "feels easier because there was a lot of fear with bringing a new baby home when Luca was already 6 1/2." She explained to People, "There's a security in knowing what we need with having a newborn in the house since we kind of were just there with Banks. Both kids are super excited about the new baby and that's a comfort I didn't have the first time around."

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May 2024: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Third Child Together Was Born

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram She revealed she has recurring dreams about Matthew Koma cheating on her.

Townes Meadow Bair, Duff and Koma's third child, was born on May 3, 2024, at home in a water birth.

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January 2026: Ashley Tisdale Essay Controversy Began

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram; MEGA Matthew Koma publicly supported his wife when Ashley Tisdale released the scathing essay.

The DJ stood by his wife when Ashley Tisdale's scathing essay published on The Cut revealed she left her alleged "toxic" and "mean" mom group, which included Duff. "To be clear, I never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.)," the High School Musical alum wrote, in part. "But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive — for me anyway." Koma responded to the explosive essay by sharing a photo of himself photoshopped onto Tisdale's body alongside The Cut logo. "When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers," the fictional headline read. He added "A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes" as the sub-headline. "Read my new interview with @TheCut," Koma quipped in the caption.

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February 2026: Hilary Duff Made a Music Comeback

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram She released her latest album on February 20.