EXCLUSIVE Sarah Ferguson Brown Nosed Princess Diana by Laughing Over Tragic Royal's Brutal Nickname for Male Palace Staff Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana reportedly laughed over their brutal nicknames for male palace staff. Aaron Tinney March 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana were close.

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Ferguson and Diana, both young women thrust into the spotlight of royal life, were said to bond over their shared sense of being monitored by what they saw as an unyielding institutional structure. Burrell described the atmosphere inside the palace in stark terms. He wrote: "They would discuss the dour men in grey suits within the Royal Household, nicknamed 'The Enemy Within.'" Sources familiar with the royal household dynamics of that period tell OK! Ferguson often reinforced Diana's views during private conversations.

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson allegedly reinforced Princess Diana's views during private conversations.

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One insider said the duchess appeared eager to align herself with Diana's frustrations toward palace bureaucracy. They added: "Ferguson would often laugh along when Diana vented about the officials who managed their schedules and public duties. In those moments it was clear she wanted Diana to see her as a loyal ally who understood the pressures she was under." The source added the shared complaints helped strengthen their friendship during their early years in the royal family. They said: "Both women felt overwhelmed by the strict rules and by advisers they barely knew who were dictating how they should behave. Bonding over that resentment gave them a sense of solidarity, even if it sometimes meant mocking the very system they were part of."

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana allegedly bonded over shared complaints.

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Burrell also wrote Diana's longer experience inside the monarchy meant she often guided Ferguson on whom to trust. He explained Diana, who had entered the royal family five years before Ferguson, had developed a keen understanding of palace politics. However, the relationship between the two women eventually deteriorated. Burrell described the breakdown as "tragic" and linked it to the publication of Ferguson's 1996 autobiography My Story, which caused tensions within royal circles. At the time Ferguson was struggling with mounting financial difficulties following her separation from the then-Prince Andrew. She secured a lucrative book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster reportedly worth up to $2 million. Royal sources say Ferguson also encouraged Diana to write a book of her own.

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