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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift has surpassed $2 billion.

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Her wealth dwarfs Kelce's fortune – a "mere" $90 million. Sources close to the couple say the driving force behind the prenup was Swift's protective father, Scott Swift, a former stockbroker who has long taken a hands‑on role in his daughter's business affairs. One person involved in the discussions told us: "Scott is what you hope a father will be. He has dedicated his whole adult life to shielding Taylor, while still stepping back enough for her to grow into herself." Another insider added: "If you look at Scott's record, it's clear he has walked a very fine line. He has always stood between Taylor and the worst of the industry, yet he's been careful not to smother her or dictate who she should be. Scott has never stopped looking out for Taylor, but he's done it in a way that lets her make her own choices. His instinct is to protect, but he also understands that Taylor had to build her own identity and career on her own terms."

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Source: MEGA Scott Swift is Taylor Swift's father.

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Another source said: "Scott is very polite and genuinely charming when you meet him, but there is absolutely no doubt about how tough he can be when it comes to protecting Taylor's interests. People sometimes underestimate him because he is so warm on the surface, but underneath that, he is utterly uncompromising about his daughter's career and her business. He is the classic old-school businessman – soft‑spoken, courteous and easygoing in public, yet incredibly firm and focused whenever there is a decision to be made about Taylor's future." Despite the scale of the document, people close to Travis insist he raised no objections. One source familiar with the negotiations said: "Travis has a very clear sense of what Taylor has created and how many years went into it. He views the prenup as basic common sense on her part, not some kind of loyalty test, and snapped up the deal when it was put in front of him and his lawyers. Right from day one, he made a point of acknowledging Scott's involvement and judgment. He told people, 'Scott has spent years safeguarding one of the most powerful brands in entertainment – why would I try to get in the way of that?'"

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Source: MEGA Travis Kelce reportedly accepted Taylor Swift's prenup.

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The agreement is said to cover Taylor's master recordings, publishing rights, touring revenue, real estate and a range of side ventures, including film and television projects in which she has taken a stake. A legal adviser who has worked with music clients of a similar stature said: "When you are working with numbers this large, you are not jotting a few ideas down on the back of an envelope. What you are building is a detailed, layered document that maps out the couple's financial future in almost every situation you can think of."It is less a single contract and more a long‑range roadmap. Every clause is there to anticipate what might happen over years or even decades, so that there are clear rules in place whatever life throws at them." The expert added the terms also ensure Travis' own assets – from his NFL contracts to his media projects – are clearly defined.

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Source: MEGA The pair married on July 3.