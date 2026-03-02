TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Streamer Gets Called Out for Posing in Booty Shorts Outside of Missing Grandma's House 1 Month After She Vanished Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted. Allie Fasanella March 2 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

A streamer who goes by Kiki is facing backlash after appearing to stage a racy photo shoot outside of Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Ariz., home one month after her disappearance. Kiki was called out by other streamers after showing up to the crime scene over the weekend in a pair of leather booty shorts and a crop top, with a tattooed cameraman in tow. According to an outlet, she got into it with a content creator who goes by JLR Investigates, and another individual known as Criminal Network.

A woman & her cameraman just arrived to Nancy Guthrie's home. pic.twitter.com/Qdg7HBBHrI — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) February 27, 2026 Source: @JLRINVESTIGATES/x A woman was seen posing in booty shorts outside of Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home.

'Disrespectful'

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube Nancy Guthrie's home has become flooded with media outlets since her disappearance.

Kiki’s stream was said to have picked up somebody calling her "embarrassing," which she replied to by flipping them the middle finger. One X user commented on a post made by JLR Investigates about the woman, writing, "Um, they do not appear to be serious News People." Another second person noted, "Seems like odd outfits to be wearing," while a third added, "Disrespectful making a p---- in front of Nancy Guthrie’s home."

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over a month now.

The 84-year-old mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. The Arizona retiree was last seen by family members of the evening of January 31, and investigators believe she is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." A trail of blood confirmed to be Nancy's was notably found on her front porch. So far, the FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly tampering with her doorbell camera, shared a description of the intruder and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene.

Source: NewsNation/Youtube Savannah Guthrie broke cover to visit a memorial set up for her mother on March 2.

Savannah, 54, stepped out to visit a memorial the public set up for her mother on Monday, March 2. The NBC host was joined by her sister, Annie, and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni, who all had their arms wrapped around each other as they put down their flowers. Annie and her husband were reported to be the last people to see the grandma alive the night before she vanished. Despite being officially cleared as suspects, the pair continue to face public scrutiny.

Guthrie Family Offering a $1 Million Reward for Nancy's 'Recovery'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie admitted her mom might not be alive.