Jason Sudeikis Earns Mixed Reactions for Wearing Pink Sneakers to the 2024 Golden Globes
Jason Sudeikis earned himself both cheers and jeers for his casual red carpet look at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7.
The Ted Lasso star arrived at the event sporting a purple sweater with a dark brown jacket and a pair of matching slacks, but it was his pink Nikes that especially sparked mixed reactions on social media.
One user asked, "Is Jason Sudeikis really in a t-shirt and sneakers?!" in a message shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
A second user quipped, "Jason Sudeikis was literally at the supermarket and went to the golden globes on the way," while another joked, "Jason Sudeikis is Jack Nicholson in As Good as it Gets when he rocks up to the restaurant but it’s policy to wear a dinner jacket so he has to borrow one from their own wee collection."
However, others applauded the dressed-down look at the upscale event.
"Jason Sudeikis, best male shoes of the night," one fan insisted. Another viewer argued he would "look hot wearing a trash bag" and a third said they "love" that he "showed up looking like a 9th grade English teacher."
"Jason Sudeikis wearing Sabrina 1’s on the golden globe red carpet," a fourth person gushed next to a goat emoji.
"People are freaking over what Jason Sudeikis is wearing at the #GoldenGlobes when really he’s making a statement about the value/validity of the Golden Globes," another fan explained. "I see you Jason."
Despite mixed reviews on his choices in wardrobe, the former Saturday Night Live personality has high hopes for his next potential romantic match, according to a source. Following his 2020 split from ex-partner Olivia Wilde — who welcomed son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 7, with the actor during their seven-year relationship — Sudeikis reportedly would "love" to ask Jennifer Aniston out on a date.
"Jennifer always says Jason makes her laugh the way no one else can," a friend spilled to OK!. "So many folks in their circle think they’re perfect for each other ... and they’ve already done enough kissing scenes to know the lay of the land!"
However, another insider claimed Aniston is not interested in pursuing anything romantic with her We're the Millers costar.
"Jen kind of shudders when people suggest they date," the insider dished at the time. "Jen just isn't attracted to Jason physically. Their chemistry is more brother-sister than anything else."