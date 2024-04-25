OK Magazine
Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Reveals She's Homeschooling Her 2 Youngest Kids to 'Keep Them Safe'

jenelle evans homeschool pp
Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM
By:

Apr. 25 2024, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

Jenelle Evans announced she'd made the decision to homeschool her youngest children Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 7 — on a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, April 24.

"Homeschooling my kids until the summer 📚," she captioned the post.

jenelle evans backlash thanksgiving family photos jace cps
Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM

Jenelle Evans is homeschooling her youngest kids for the rest of the school year.

"Life update, so basically I have pulled my kids out of school for the rest of the school year, and I'm going to be homeschooling them," she explained. "Why? Because I found out their school is not safe. Not going to go into detail about that."

She added that she made the surprising decision because she wants to "keep them safe" and to be able to keep her "eye on them."

jenelle evans ex david eason flailing arms police protective order
Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM

Jace Evans, 14, will not be homeschooled.

"I think that's just what's best for them right now," she continued. "Life has been way too stressful for us, and I feel like they need a break so we're gonna do homeschooling. It's gonna be fun."

Jenelle added she's been taking them out on special outings that will help contribute to their education, including trips to aquariums and nearby museums.

Although the Teen Mom 2 alum also has 14-year-old son Jace, she clarified she will not be educating him at home because he "hates it."

jenelle evans ex david eason flailing arms police protective order
Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM

Jenelle Evans filed for separation from David Eason earlier this year.

Jenelle Evans
This comes weeks after Jenelle confirmed she'd filed for legal separation from her soon-to-be ex-husband, David Eason.

Aside from his pending child abuse and assault charges that ban him from having contact with Jace, she accused David of stealing from her, being financially negligent, punching walls and hurling homophobic slurs at one of their kids. She even claimed he'd encouraged her to take her own life.

teen mom jenelle evans cant divorce david eason year
Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM

Jenelle Evans accused David Eason of being verbally abusive to her and their children.

In another portion of her legal filing, Jenelle further alleged her ex had killed a dog with his car after they had an argument.

"David storms off, gets into Jenelle's Toyota Sequoia to drive away without asking Jenelle's permission, pulls out really fast, ran over a puppy, and killed it," the court papers said. "Kids were at school but stepdaughter [David's daughter Maryssa, 16] was home at the time and witnessed the dog dying. David also witnessed the dog dying."

Source: OK!

"Defendant's behavior causes a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home and he has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," one of her legal complaints read. "These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon."

