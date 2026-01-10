EXCLUSIVE Jennifer Aniston Leaving New Man Jim Curtis Feeling Like He's Living in Shadow of Her Ex Justin Theroux Source: MEGA @jenniferaniston /INSTAGRAM Jennifer Aniston's friendship with ex-husband Justin Theroux is reportedly impacting her relationship with Jim Curtis. Aaron Tinney Jan. 10 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Jennifer Aniston's latest romance is hitting an unexpected snag, with sources telling OK! her longstanding friendship with ex-husband Justin Theroux is casting a shadow over her relationship with new boyfriend Jim Curtis.

The Friends actress, 56, recently publicly celebrated Curtis' 50th birthday by sharing a black-and-white photo of the couple at his party on social media. Aniston wrote online: "Happy birthday my love – Cherished," alongside a heart emoji, while Curtis posted: "If this is a dream, I don't want to wake up." The couple, who have been dating since a yacht vacation in July, have been swept up in a whirlwind romance, but an insider tells us Aniston's closeness to Theroux, 54, is creating tension with the couple.

"They're still very close, and Justin is someone Jennifer sees almost like family," the insider said. "Her loyalty is one of her strongest traits, but in this situation, it seems misplaced. It's clear this is making Jim uneasy. He should be the focus of her devotion now, not Justin. He belongs to her past, not her future, so it's frustrating to see her prioritizing him over her relationship with Jim."

Aniston and Curtis initially connected in May when she "liked" one of his social media posts, leading to a blossoming friendship and eventual romance. Curtis, a hypnotist known for his intense gaze and calming presence, is said to have found Aniston's transparency and independence appealing. However, her continued dinners and outings with actor Theroux – including a 2023 double date with Aniston's close friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka – have left him feeling "overshadowed," sources say.

Aniston's history with Theroux dates back nearly two decades. Introduced by actor Ben Stiller on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2007, their friendship turned romantic three years later, culminating in a 2015 wedding. Despite their 2018 divorce, both committed to remaining best friends, a promise that has endured even after Theroux married actress Nicole Brydon Bloom earlier this year. An insider said: "Jennifer has always been open about Justin still being part of her life and how much she values him as a friend. From her point of view, it's not a problem because their relationship is strictly platonic."

"He's happily married, she's met his wife, and she's introduced Justin to Jim. She doesn't see any reason to suddenly alter that dynamic just because she's in a new relationship," they said. The source added Aniston's strong sense of independence drives her to maintain long-standing friendships. They said: "This has become a sticking point because Jennifer knows she's previously adjusted herself to suit a partner's preferences, and she's determined not to repeat that pattern and wants to keep on her friendship with Justin as a point of principle." Friends of the actress have expressed hope she will prioritize her relationship with Curtis above her friendship with Theroux. "Everyone's hoping she sees it in time," an insider said. "She deserves happiness, but that has to come first. If setting a boundary with Justin is what it takes to make Jim feel secure, then that's what she should do."