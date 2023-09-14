It's War: Jill Duggar's Siblings Distance Themselves From Her Amid Feud With Jim Bob

Jill admitted that she "felt obligated" to listen to them at first, but when the daytime visits turned into lengthy talks that lasted until midnight when her husband had to take law school exams the next day, they finally put their foot down.

The mother-of-three — who shares Israel, 7, Samuel, 5, and Freddy, 1, with Derick — further alleged that one of her siblings told her that Jim Bob informed the Duggar kids they had to essentially choose sides.

"Pops is telling everyone that if we don't stand against you both on this, then we're standing against him," Jill penned in the book. "He said none of us can be neutral here, and that this affects all of us. He says we might all be sued as a result of what you're doing."