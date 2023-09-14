It's War: Jill Duggar's Siblings Distance Themselves From Her Amid Feud With Jim Bob
Jill Duggar Dillard's bonds with some of her siblings took a nose-dive after her relationship with her father, Jim Bob, became strained.
The 32-year-old revealed in her newly-released memoir, Counting the Cost, that tensions rose when she and her husband, Derick Dillard, began asking the Duggar patriarch questions about being paid for their time on their hit TLC show and asked to see the contract.
When they told the father-of-19 that he needed to communicate with them through their lawyer, Jim Bob allegedly sent her siblings to try to speak with them on his behalf.
"They hit the phones, sending voicemails and texts all day long, each one pleading with us to get this resolved," she wrote. "When that didn't work, some of my siblings started visiting. They'd want to spend hours talking it through, trying to figure out what our problem was and why we weren't doing what Pops wanted."
Jill admitted that she "felt obligated" to listen to them at first, but when the daytime visits turned into lengthy talks that lasted until midnight when her husband had to take law school exams the next day, they finally put their foot down.
The mother-of-three — who shares Israel, 7, Samuel, 5, and Freddy, 1, with Derick — further alleged that one of her siblings told her that Jim Bob informed the Duggar kids they had to essentially choose sides.
"Pops is telling everyone that if we don't stand against you both on this, then we're standing against him," Jill penned in the book. "He said none of us can be neutral here, and that this affects all of us. He says we might all be sued as a result of what you're doing."
"Now most of (my family was) against me. I wasn't built for this. I'd experienced stress and trauma before — some of it caused by individuals in my family — but I'd always been able to count on the rest for support," Jill explained in another excerpt.
"They had been my gravity, the force that I never had to question and could always rely upon," she continued. "But now it felt like they were gone. Some were still there, but it was different and more distant than before. They didn't know how to handle it either."
Jill's book hit shelves on Tuesday, September 12.