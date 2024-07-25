Jimmy Fallon Jokes About Melania Trump Donating to Kamala Harris After VP Raises Over $80 Million in 24 Hours
Talk show host Jimmy Fallon took some jabs at former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump after Vice President Kamala Harris raised an impressive $81 million in just 24 hours following President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.
“Harris just launched her presidential campaign, and she’s already broken the 24-hour fundraising record and secured enough delegates to clinch the nomination,” Jimmy said on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, July 23.
“That’s right. Kamala raised $81 million in 24 hours," he continued. "She would have raised even more, but Melania hit her daily withdrawal limit.”
The joke is in reference to the various reports of Melania's absence from her husband's campaign, and even when she does show up to public events, critics are quick to point out her "lack of enthusiasm" compared to the 2016 and 2020 races.
During the Republican National Convention that took place earlier this month, many pointed out how Melania appeared not to want to kiss her husband on the lips, even after the recent near-death assassination attempt against the former president.
Though she joined Donald on stage at the event, she did not speak — though she did comment on the situation via social media.
“We have always been a unique nation,” she recently wrote on her X account. “America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one.”
"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of a devastating change," she continued, referring to her and the ex-president's son.
The Tonight Show host also mentioned a new poll taken after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race, which showed Kamala leading the Republican nominee by two points in a potential matchup, showing a nearly five-point swing from where Joe was before dropping out.
“If you thought Kamala Harris was laughing hard before...” he quipped, referring to Donald's new nickname for the VP, “Laughing Kamala.”
As OK! previously reported, the former president is ready to take on Kamala by agreeing to do a number of debates with her if the Democratic National Convention nominates her as its presidential candidate.
“I would be willing to do more than one debate, actually,” Donald said on a call with reporters. “I think if you’re in the Democratic nominee or Republican nominee, you really have an obligation to debate. So, it's very important."
However, he also clarified that ABC should not host any debate this election cycle.