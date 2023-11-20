Donald Trump Claims Melania Didn't Believe Pee Tape Rumors Because He's a 'Germaphobe'
Donald Trump once again addressed the rumors that he allegedly hired women to urinate on him in a hotel room in Moscow.
On Saturday, November 18, while at a campaign rally in Iowa, the embattled ex-prez revealed what his wife, Melania, thought of the allegations.
"You think that was good that night to go up and tell my wife, 'It’s not true, darling. I love you very much. It’s not true,'" he told the crowd.
"Actually, that one she didn’t believe, because she said, 'He’s a germaphobe, he’s not into that, y’know?'" the former POTUS continued. "'He’s not into golden showers,' as they say they called it. I don’t like that idea."
The 77-year-old made similar statements at a rally in Las Vegas that took place in October.
"How about going home to my wife with the shower, y’know? The ‘golden shower,’ they called it," he said at the time. "And I had to explain that to our great first lady."
"I had to explain, they said, ‘Sir, they said you were in Russia…’ I was there for so short a period. And they said this thing with the golden shower and I said, I didn’t care about the other stuff," he continued. "The other stuff was nuclear. I didn’t worry about that, but the golden shower was a problem for me."
Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the controversial politician's comments during a recent monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
"Admitting that you have a problem is the first step," the talk show host quipped. "Good idea bringing that one back up. I had almost forgotten about it."
Former FBI director James Comey also claimed in his book that the ex-prez brought the topic up several times and told him that he was a "germaphobe" and there there was "no way I would let people pee on each other around me."
Trump critics took to social media to mock the 77-year-old for repeatedly bringing up the allegations.
"In Donald Trump’s playbook, he repeats over and over the things (lies) that he wants people to believe!!" one X user said. "The fact he says he doesn't like 'Golden Showers' appears to suggest he has at least tried them at some point. He always tells on himself."
A second user wrote, "Donald Trump is talking way too much about his involvement with 'golden showers' in his campaign speeches for the 2024 election."
"As if there isn't enough already that is unsavory about Donald Trump," a third penned. "Now the Presidential aspirant is having a public discussion about 'Golden Showers'."