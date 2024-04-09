OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden
OK LogoPolitics

President Joe Biden, 81, Jokes Heckler Looks Like He Could 'Take Him' After Telling Him to 'Shush Up'

joe biden jokes heckler could take him shush uppp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 9 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

President Joe Biden wasn't looking for a fight during his Tuesday, April 9, speech at the Washington, D.C., train station — but that doesn't mean he was too afraid to get a playful jab in!

The 81-year-old POTUS stopped speaking after a heckler interrupted his discussion on the American Rescue Plan which he called the "biggest investment in childcare ever."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden jokes heckler could take him shush up
Source: mega

President Joe Biden spoke at the Washington, D.C., train station on April 9.

In response to the interruption, Biden joked, "I tell you what, you want to come make a speech or shush up, okay?" However, the politician quickly noted, "He looks like he could take me," causing the audience to laugh.

Following the minor distraction, President Biden went on to praise the various care workers of the country, recalling the heartbreaking losses of his first wife and young daughter, who both died in a tragic car accident in 1972.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden jokes heckler could take him shush up
Source: mega

The president playfully told a heckler to 'shush up.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Thank God I had a family and a lot of friends, older family members like me," he said, referring to his loved ones helping him raise his sons. "I couldn’t afford caregiving. God’s truth. Look, care workers represent the best of who we are in America. We leave nobody behind."

Biden also rebuked Republican politicians and voters for allowing the child tax credit to "expire" and quipped, "We've got to expire a couple of them politically."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden jokes heckler could take him shush up
Source: mega

Biden also called out Republicans for wanting to 'terminate' the Affordable Care Act.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement

He further called the rival party out for wanting to "terminate" the Affordable Care Act, noting it would kill "millions of Americans" in the process.

"Taking health care insurance, stripping others of services like home care ... by the way, you know how many times they've tried to take out the Obamacare?" he asked the crowd. "49 times. They can keep trying but they're not going to get it done."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden jokes heckler could take him shush up
Source: mega

Biden recently dubbed Donald Trump a 'primary threat to freedom' in the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

This firm address comes after Biden dubbed Donald Trump the "primary threat to freedom and democracy" in the United States in a sit-down with Univision's Enrique Acevedo.

"The idea that he would sit in the office ... and watch for hours the attack on the Capitol, and the destruction and the mayhem and people were killed, the police officers who died, and call them political heroes, to call them patriots, and say that if he gets elected he’s going to free them all, because they’re being held illegally," Biden said in the April 9 interview.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Look at the way he talks about minority populations," he continued. "It’s just, I can’t think of any other time in my lifetime, in history that’s occurred, that you’ve had somebody that had this kind of attitude. He says he’s going to be a dictator on day one? No one doesn’t believe him."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.