President Joe Biden, 81, Jokes Heckler Looks Like He Could 'Take Him' After Telling Him to 'Shush Up'
President Joe Biden wasn't looking for a fight during his Tuesday, April 9, speech at the Washington, D.C., train station — but that doesn't mean he was too afraid to get a playful jab in!
The 81-year-old POTUS stopped speaking after a heckler interrupted his discussion on the American Rescue Plan which he called the "biggest investment in childcare ever."
In response to the interruption, Biden joked, "I tell you what, you want to come make a speech or shush up, okay?" However, the politician quickly noted, "He looks like he could take me," causing the audience to laugh.
Following the minor distraction, President Biden went on to praise the various care workers of the country, recalling the heartbreaking losses of his first wife and young daughter, who both died in a tragic car accident in 1972.
"Thank God I had a family and a lot of friends, older family members like me," he said, referring to his loved ones helping him raise his sons. "I couldn’t afford caregiving. God’s truth. Look, care workers represent the best of who we are in America. We leave nobody behind."
Biden also rebuked Republican politicians and voters for allowing the child tax credit to "expire" and quipped, "We've got to expire a couple of them politically."
He further called the rival party out for wanting to "terminate" the Affordable Care Act, noting it would kill "millions of Americans" in the process.
"Taking health care insurance, stripping others of services like home care ... by the way, you know how many times they've tried to take out the Obamacare?" he asked the crowd. "49 times. They can keep trying but they're not going to get it done."
This firm address comes after Biden dubbed Donald Trump the "primary threat to freedom and democracy" in the United States in a sit-down with Univision's Enrique Acevedo.
"The idea that he would sit in the office ... and watch for hours the attack on the Capitol, and the destruction and the mayhem and people were killed, the police officers who died, and call them political heroes, to call them patriots, and say that if he gets elected he’s going to free them all, because they’re being held illegally," Biden said in the April 9 interview.
"Look at the way he talks about minority populations," he continued. "It’s just, I can’t think of any other time in my lifetime, in history that’s occurred, that you’ve had somebody that had this kind of attitude. He says he’s going to be a dictator on day one? No one doesn’t believe him."