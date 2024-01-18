Queen Elizabeth Was 'Insistent' on Serving President Joe Biden and Wife Jill During Tea at Windsor Castle

“For the Bidens, a cherished memory would always be tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle in the year before her death,” Robert Hardman wrote in The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.

Jill was quoted in the biography discussing the time she spent with Elizabeth.

”We went up to her apartment. And I loved her sense of independence,” the educator recalled. “She had a big teapot. And Joe said to her: ‘Here, let me help you.’ The Queen had been quite insistent, however. ‘No, no, no. You sit,’ she told the president. ‘I will serve you.’”