Queen Elizabeth Was 'Insistent' on Serving President Joe Biden and Wife Jill During Tea at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth greatly inspired First Lady Jill Biden, but President Joe Biden might've offended the late monarch during their private tea session. Joe hoped to assist Her Majesty while they shared a cup of the popular beverage, but Elizabeth was determined to care for the Bidens.
“For the Bidens, a cherished memory would always be tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle in the year before her death,” Robert Hardman wrote in The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.
Jill was quoted in the biography discussing the time she spent with Elizabeth.
”We went up to her apartment. And I loved her sense of independence,” the educator recalled. “She had a big teapot. And Joe said to her: ‘Here, let me help you.’ The Queen had been quite insistent, however. ‘No, no, no. You sit,’ she told the president. ‘I will serve you.’”
Throughout their gathering, the group was able to discuss a variety of topics, and Elizabeth was enthusiastic to learn about the American government structure and culture.
“Here she was with this big teapot pouring tea and we had the best time because she has such a sense of curiosity,” Jill explained. “She asked all about American politics and what was going on and [the president’s] perceptions of different people and different events.”
Due to the couple's fondness of Her Majesty, they insisted on flying in for her 2022 funeral.
“Joe and I just decided to attend,” Jill said. “We all grew up with the Queen. She was such a big part of our lives. She was just always there and felt like she always would be – a really beautiful, spectacular, amazing woman.”
Joe's appreciation for Elizabeth was highlighted in the White House briefing, released shortly after her passing.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch," the president wrote. "She defined an era."
Elizabeth was the longest-reigning ruler in English history, as she spent over 70 years of her life committed to protecting the monarchy.
"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," the former senator explained. "An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Joe also gushed over how the Queen helped bridge the gap between the U.S. and the U.K.
"Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special," he stated.
"We were honored that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom," Joe added.