The Biggest Revelations From Joe Manganiello's Memoir 'Bloodlines' — Including the Collapse of His Marriage to Sofía Vergara

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Joe Manganiello delved into his past in his new memoir. Released on October 13, Bloodlines: A Memoir chronicled Manganiello's seven-year battle with a severe autoimmune illness "marked by multiple near-death experiences and medical crises that led him beyond medicine and into a remarkable, globe-spanning quest that revealed answers about his ancestry, inherited trauma and the deeper histories we carry," according to the official synopsis. The True Blood actor also reflected on his seven-year marriage to Sofía Vergara and his estrangement from his father, Charles Manganiello. Scroll down for the biggest revelations from Joe's memoir.

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Joe Manganiello Claimed a Friend Offered to Kidnap and Beat Up Sofía Vergara's Ex

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello's memoir, 'Bloodlines,' hit shelves on October 13.

In Bloodlines, Joe revealed a close friend offered to arrange the kidnapping and beating of Sofía's ex-fiancé, Nick Loeb, amid their legal battle over embryos frozen during their relationship. He wrote, "At one point a very close friend of mine who happens to have top-level contacts in the private security world offered me the opportunity, no questions asked, to have this guy snatched off the street, blindfolded, hog-tied, thrown in the back of a van, and driven deep into a wooded area, where he would first be warned, then beaten within an inch of his life, and left to fend for himself in the wild." The Spider-Man actor admitted he initially considered the offer but ultimately rejected it over fears of possible consequences. "After thinking it through, the spiritual part of me won out, fearing karmic retribution either in this life in the form of prison, or something worse in the next," he scribed. Joe also recalled telling Sofía they would have to leave immediately if they ever encountered Nick in public, as he was unsure whether he could control his anger. "I said, 'Thank you, but no thank you,' to that generous offer, and informed Sofía that if we ever saw that a----- in public, we'd have to get up and leave," he added. "There would be no discussion, just our exit, because I didn't know if I'd be able to hold back from smashing his face in."

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Joe Manganiello Revealed a Shaman Claimed Sofía Vergara's Ex Put a 'Voodoo Curse' on Him

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello released his memoir through Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster.

Elsewhere in the memoir, Joe recalled being stunned when a shaman appeared to know about his intestinal problems even though he had never publicly disclosed his health struggles. According to the Magic Mike actor, the shaman claimed someone from Sofía's past had placed a "voodoo curse" on him because that person was still in love with the Modern Family actress. "He did it in New Orleans. Your husband needs to be cleansed and protected. I can do this. I can help him. But I need to see him for two days, and I cannot come to the United States. Can he meet me somewhere else? I could meet him in Ecuador," the shaman reportedly said. Joe expressed disbelief at the shaman's claims, saying he tried to "comprehend how the f--- this guy could possibly know any of this. None of this had been mentioned in the press. No one knew."

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Another Shaman Reportedly Told Joe Manganiello He Was Never Meant to Marry Sofía Vergara

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara were married for seven years.

Joe also recalled consulting a second shaman reportedly recommended his friend Armie Hammer. The spiritual practitioner reportedly said Joe's marriage had triggered a "booby trap," which the shaman believed caused his health to deteriorate. "The foundation collapsed. That was the trigger . . . when you realized she couldn't have a kid with you. You weren't going to leave her over it, and so, as soon as you realized that, your body tried to kill itself so you could get out of it without having it be anyone's fault. Divorce by death!" Joe quoted the shaman in the book. The same shaman claimed Joe was carrying ancestral trauma and suffering before performing a ritual intended to cleanse him of negative energy.

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How Sofía Vergara Reacted to Joe Manganiello's Health Battle

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Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara announced their plans to divorce in July 2023.

For Joe, his battle with a mysterious illness strained his marriage to Sofía. In Bloodlines, he alleged the America's Got Talent judge left him feeling emotionally unsupported as she refused to hug him after undergoing multiple colonoscopies and emergency surgery to remove part of his intestines.

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Sofía Vergara Made a 'Lifesaving Decision' During Joe Manganiello's Health Crisis

Source: MEGA The former couple finalized their divorce in April 2024.

Despite the alleged emotional struggles in their marriage, Joe credited his ex-wife with making a lifesaving decision when doctors discovered that his large intestine was severely infected during surgery. "While I was under, they called Sofía, who, as my next of kin, had to choose what she thought I would want the doctors to do," he wrote, per an excerpt shared by Entertainment Weekly. "She made the brutal but lifesaving decision to allow my entire large intestine to be removed and for a hole to be cut into my abdomen to divert my small intestine." After the 10-hour procedure, Joe woke up to find Vergara by his side. She told him the surgery "had saved [his] life but had left [him] with an ostomy bag for an indefinite amount of time, possibly forever."

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Joe Manganiello Suspected Tom Cruise May Have Influence His Lost 'Reacher' Role

Source: MEGA The role ultimately went to Alan Ritchson.

In Bloodlines, Joe revealed his team suspected Tom Cruise may have prevented him from landing the lead role in Prime Video's Reacher series because of their shared romantic history with Sofía. "You are the closest thing to Jack Reacher that I've ever seen in my entire life," Skydance producer Don Granger reportedly told Joe. The role ultimately went to Alan Ritchson.

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Joe Manganiello Said He Hasn't Spoken to His Father in 13 Years

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello detailed his estrangement from his father in the book.