Jon Gosselin Reveals He Will 'Definitely' Send a Wedding Invite to His Estranged Kids After Engagement to Stephanie Lebo
Jon Gosselin is ready to bring his family together for a special occasion.
The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star revealed he plans to invite his six estranged children to his wedding to fiancée Stephanie Lebo. The announcement comes just days after Gosselin proposed to the cosmetologist on November 23.
“Yes, I will definitely do that. I will send an invite to all of them,” Gosselin, 46, shared during an interview alongside Lebo. “You know, they are my kids. It would be nice for her to meet my other kids.”
The TV star shares eight children with ex-wife Kate Gosselin: 24-year-old twins Mady and Cara, and 20-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel. The family rose to fame on their TLC reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8, which chronicled their lives raising eight kids in Pennsylvania.
After the couple’s divorce was finalized in 2009, Kate was awarded full custody of the children. Over the years, Jon lost contact with six of his kids, with only Hannah and Collin choosing to live with him in 2022.
When asked if he had told his children about his engagement beforehand, Jon admitted, “I did not ask them. I only asked Hannah and Collin.”
“No, I don’t have communication on it,” he continued, referencing his ongoing rift with the rest of his children.
Despite the challenges, Stephanie has already formed a strong bond with Hannah and Collin.
“Hannah loves me, and I love her. She has waited so long. Collin gave me a special message the next day,” Stephanie, who has one daughter, gushed.
“The sentence was that I am the glue. That resonated really well with me. He is very proud.” she continued.
The R&D chemist then flaunted her diamond ring, saying, “He did good. He did very well. Listened very well.”
The couple, who haven't set a wedding date yet, is exploring the idea of a destination wedding.
Jon proposed during a romantic dinner at Stephanie’s favorite spot, Willoughby’s on Park in Wyomissing, Penn. The couple first crossed paths at a backyard barbecue in August 2021 and made their relationship official just weeks later.
The dad-of-eight is confident he’s found his match in Stephanie.
“We don’t fight. We argue but not to the point of my past relationships,” he explained during the interview.
Meanwhile, Stephanie’s father shared his joy with the newly engaged couple.
“You don’t know how long I waited for this day for you, and there was a time where I thought it was never going to happen,” her father told her. “My best advice is to never stop being in love. Love comes first.”