Jon Gosselin Reveals He Will 'Definitely' Send a Wedding Invite to His Estranged Kids After Engagement to Stephanie Lebo

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star revealed he plans to invite his six estranged children to his wedding to fiancée Stephanie Lebo. The announcement comes just days after Gosselin proposed to the cosmetologist on November 23.

“Yes, I will definitely do that. I will send an invite to all of them,” Gosselin, 46, shared during an interview alongside Lebo. “You know, they are my kids. It would be nice for her to meet my other kids.”