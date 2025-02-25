Jon Stewart Accidentally Cuts His Hand Open on Broken Mug as He Pokes Fun at Elon Musk's DOGE
Jon Stewart got a little too enthusiastic during a skit mocking Elon Musk's new Department of Government Efficiency.
On a recent installment of The Daily Show, the host, 62, had a calculator and a coffee mug that read "World's Most Dad" in front of him as he pretended to "work for DOGE."
After playing a clip detailing President Joe Biden's negotiations to lower the prices of 10 popular pharmaceutical drugs, Stewart mimicked a frustrated DOGE staffer.
"The companies we subsidize with billions of dollars are allowing us the privilege to negotiate the price of 10 of their drugs," the political commentator joked. "And ten is all of them, right? It would be embarrassing if it was a small drop in the bucket, and that the American people didn’t expect that we should negotiate for all their f------ drugs, because we have already paid for them with our subsidies! It is f------ insane!"
The television personality then slammed the mug into the desk, causing it to shatter. While the broken cup was likely part of the bit, the cut on his hand from the shards did not appear to be planned.
As he hid his injured hand behind the desk, Stewart paused for a moment and then quipped, "I will be going to the hospital soon."
Elsewhere in the episode, Stewart did some calculations on where DOGE could be saving money, rather than choosing to put the jobs of "200,000" federal workers at risk.
"How about we just take $3 billion in subsidies we give to oil and gas companies that turn billions in profits. How long did that take?" he asked. "Oh, wait! How about we just close down the carried interest loophole on hedge funds? That’s $1.3 billion a year. Or how about we stop the $2 trillion dollars we’ve given to defense contractors to build a fighter jet that blows, when everyone knows the next war is going to be fought with drones and blockchains, whatever that is! Holy s---! I can’t believe it! I just saved us billions of dollars in 11 seconds."
As OK! previously reported, President Donald Trump appointed Musk to help lead DOGE — which is an advisory board meant to "dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure Federal Agencies" — after he won the 2024 election.
However, recent legal filing have questioned Musk's role in the government. The White House claimed the tech mogul was actually a senior advisor to the POTUS, not an employee of DOGE, and "has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself."
As DOGE continues to make federal employee cuts and gain access to sensitive information within the government, some critics have grown concerned that Musk's power may be unchecked.
Several states have even moved to sue DOGE, Musk and the president.
"There is no greater threat to democracy than the accumulation of state power in the hands of a single, unelected individual," the lawsuit alleged. "In recent weeks, defendant Elon Musk, with President Donald J. Trump's approval, has roamed through the federal government unraveling agencies, accessing sensitive data and causing mass chaos and confusion for state and local governments, federal employees and the American people."