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Kai Trump Rocks Crop Top and Mini Skirt for a Fun Night Out With Friends: Photos

Image of Kai Trump
Source: MEGA, @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Kai Trump showed off her night out style in a crop top and mini skirt.

Oct. 12 2026, Updated 5:51 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump is showing off her personal style during a fun night out with friends.

The 19-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump shared a series of Instagram photos featuring a trendy crop top and mini skirt, giving followers a glimpse into her life away from the golf course.

The social media update captured a more relaxed side of the aspiring professional golfer, who has increasingly shared moments from her personal life alongside her athletic pursuits.

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Kai Trump Shows Off Her Night-Out Look

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Image of Kai Trump shared a series of personal snapshots on Instagram with the caption 'Home.'
Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Kai Trump shared a series of personal snapshots on Instagram with the caption 'Home.'

Kai posted the photos on October 9, keeping her caption short and sweet, writing, "Home."

The Instagram carousel included snapshots of the teenager spending time with friends, along with glimpses of her other activities.

Her outfit put a youthful spin on the classic crop top and mini skirt combination, offering a change from the athletic clothing she frequently wears in her golf content.

Kai also tagged several friends in the post, making the update a personal look at her time away from college.

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Kai Trump Is Enjoying Her First Year of College

Image of Kai Trump is attending the University of Miami, where she's balancing college life with her golf commitments.
Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Kai Trump is attending the University of Miami, where she's balancing college life with her golf commitments.

The outing comes as Kai adjusts to life as a freshman at the University of Miami.

The teenager has been documenting her college experience on social media, sharing everything from shopping trips to football games and golf practices.

In a recent YouTube vlog, Kai revealed that she has been returning home frequently since beginning school.

Her busy schedule has included balancing classes, athletic commitments and time with friends.

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Kai Trump Recently Showed Off Another Mini Skirt

Image of Kai Trump recently shared another mini skirt look while attending a college football game.
Source: KAI TRUMP/YOUTUBE

Kai Trump recently shared another mini skirt look while attending a college football game.

Kai has also been experimenting with her college wardrobe.

Earlier this month, she shared a look featuring a white ribbed tank top and a washed black denim mini skirt while attending a college football game. She accessorized with a black baseball cap, a heart-shaped necklace and understated jewelry.

The casual ensemble offered another example of the everyday outfits she's been sharing with followers as she settles into her new routine.

Kai Trump Balances Golf With Her Social Media Career

Image of Kai Trump regularly documents her golf, fitness and lifestyle activities for her social media followers.
Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Kai Trump regularly documents her golf, fitness and lifestyle activities for her social media followers.

Although Kai is known for being the president's eldest granddaughter, she has also built an online following through her golf and lifestyle content.

The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump has documented her development as a competitive golfer while giving viewers a look at her life behind the scenes.

With college now underway, Kai has been sharing more of her experiences as a student, including moments that have little to do with politics or professional golf.

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