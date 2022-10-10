Kanye West Steps Out With Model Juliana Nalú In Matching '2024' Campaign Hats
Somehow, Kanye West's recent controversial antics seem to have scored him a new woman.
On the brink of an alleged psychiatric episode, the 45-year-old and his attractive companion, who is reportedly model Juliana Nalú, were seen heading into a clothing warehouse after they enjoyed a nice meal at celebrity-favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday, October 8.
The pair sported matching "2024" hats that seemingly promoted West's potential run for presidency, which he announced in his bombshell Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson.
In released photos of the duo exiting a luxury vehicle, West — who wore an Adidas hoodie despite a current hold on their partnership — walked close alongside the brunette beauty, who wore a tight gray mini dress with attractive cutouts at her hips.
It's unclear how long West and Nalú have known each other for, but the Brazilian model can be seen modeling Yeezy designer’s latest products, YZY SHDZ sunglasses, in her most recent Instagram post. She also shared a selfie to her Instagram Story on Monday, October 10, in the "2024" hat as she looked down to get a clear shot at the design.
The "Heartless" rapper has been drawing in extra attention ever since debuting his controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirts at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, October 3.
His highly alarming Yeezy runway appearance triggered an ongoing social media frenzy, which included him making racist and anti-Semitic remarks that were later taken down by both Instagram and Twitter due to a violation of community standards.
"Look at this Mark [Zuckerberg]. How you gone [sic] kick me off Instagram?" wrote West in a tweet from Saturday, October 8. "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death [sic] con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."
"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew [sic] also," he continued. "you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
As West parades his new rumored flame around amid his verbally violent attacks, his friends are growing concerned that this alleged psychiatric episode is the worst and most serious they have witnessed. Sources claimed his sleeplessness and impulsive behavior are what caused his hospitalization in 2016 — as they seem to see similarities with his recent actions.
West revealed his bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2018 with the release of his eighth studio album, Ye.
