Kanye West Mocked After Sharing Strange Video of Wife Bianca Censori in Enormous Bed: 'At Least She's Dressed!'
Kanye West sparked mixed reactions from his followers after sharing a bizarre video of his wife, Bianca Censori, laying in a massive, all-white bed.
The Australian architect was dressed in a white lace bodysuit and matching heels. Ye could be heard breathing or muttering something behind the camera as his wife casually scrolled through her phone.
Many followers were left perplexed by the strange social media update, while others poked fun at the rapper.
"Respectfully I have no idea what this post means," one user wrote in the comments section, while another added, "Ye wtf is this bruh😭."
A third fan chimed in, "All I can think about is trying to get a fitted sheet on this bed," and a fourth person joked, "Gotta take an Uber to the other side to get the corner again."
However, others brought attention to the rumors that the rapper allegedly makes her wear barely-there, skimpy clothing in public.
"Why’s she got more clothes on in bed than when she goes outside 🥴🤣," one person asked, and another agreed, "AT LEAST SHE'S DRESSED."
A separate fan lamented, "His life used to have so much color in it. Now it’s just…. this."
This comes after a source spilled Bianca's dad, Leo Censori — who is allegedly considered "Australian mob royalty" — is unhappy with his daughter's public appearances after tying the knot with Ye.
“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony," the source dished. “He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands."
“He knows that there is no way in h--- that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife,” the sourced noted.
“If this isn’t bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori’s daughter is the same man that is shutting her out from her own family,” the source continued. “Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity.”