King Charles and Prince William Are Preparing for Crisis 'Discussions' After Royal Racist Accusations
Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's book, Endgame, accused King Charles and Kate Middleton of gossiping about Prince Archie's complexion. Though the Windsors haven't formally responded to the claims, a source shared the palace is in crisis mode.
“Discussions are being had, and we’ll continue those discussions this week,” a source told an outlet shortly after Scobie's book alluded to Charles and the Princess of Wales being the infamous royal racists.
“Conversations will be had and decisions made with care and time and professionalism rather than rushed over a weekend," they added.
OK! previously reported an anonymous friend said Meghan "never intended" for the information to be public, and it was "not leaked to Mr. [Omid] Scobie by anyone in her camp."
Before Endgame's release, Scobie doubled down on protecting the identity of the problematic in-laws. However, once the project hit shelves, it was pulled away in the Netherlands due to what Scobie said was a "translation error." Despite Scobie's statements, translator Saskia Peeters proclaimed her innocence.
"As a translator, I translate what is in front of me," Peeters shared. "The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch."
A palace insider blamed the Sussexes for the information being accessible to Scobie.
"There is no chance that Scobie has seen any kind of letter that he claims names the royal racists. There's only one place he would have got that from," the source explained.
"It must have come from Meghan's camp directly," they noted. "That letter is under lock and key and no one from within the King’s circle would’ve briefed anyone about its contents."
Although the allegations were harmful to His Majesty and Kate's reputations, commentator Pauline Maclaran thinks the crown will survive the scandal.
"They [the Firm] will rise above it. The Queen (Elizabeth II) issued a statement after Harry and Meghan first made the claim in their interview with Oprah Winfrey," the professor said.
"Harry himself has tried to distance himself from those remarks by saying the royal family is not racist," Maclaran continued. "He said there may be some unconscious bias. Harry and Meghan's documentary did not refer [to the allegation]. They have obviously tried to put it behind them. Omid Scobie is just resurrecting all this."
In 2021, Meghan admitted to Winfrey that Harry's relatives were talking about Archie's skin tone, but she refrained from saying who because it would be "damaging" to the monarchy.
"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time . . . so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,'" she told the talk show host.
