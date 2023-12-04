King Charles and Prince William Are Preparing for Crisis 'Discussions' After Royal Racist Accusations

OK! previously reported an anonymous friend said Meghan "never intended" for the information to be public, and it was "not leaked to Mr. [Omid] Scobie by anyone in her camp."

Before Endgame's release, Scobie doubled down on protecting the identity of the problematic in-laws. However, once the project hit shelves, it was pulled away in the Netherlands due to what Scobie said was a "translation error." Despite Scobie's statements, translator Saskia Peeters proclaimed her innocence.

"As a translator, I translate what is in front of me," Peeters shared. "The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch."