Meghan Markle Thought She Could Teach Kate Middleton 'About Charity' Due to Her Philanthropy Background

"She seemed to feel like she had more of a right to speak than her sister-in-law, who had married into the family as an unknown whereas Meghan regarded herself as a philanthropist who could teach the royals a thing or two about charity," the insider noted.

The Sussexes, along with The Wales, were dubbed the "Fab Four," and they were seen as symbols for the monarchy's future, but the anonymous pal shared that the Duchess of Sussex was surprised to learn The Royal Foundation was already well-established.

"I think she found it difficult that the Royal Foundation was already a well-oiled machine by the time she got there," they added.