Meghan Markle Thought She Could Teach Kate Middleton 'About Charity' Due to Her Philanthropy Background
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton struggled to bond throughout the American's time in the monarchy, and one insider claimed the actress entered The Firm hoping to guide the Princess of Wales through humanitarianism despite Kate's seniority.
"I think there was always a sense that Meghan felt she was a self-made woman whereas Kate hadn’t really had her own career," the source told an outlet.
Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan was known for her television role in Suits and was an advocate for UN Women, but due to Kate meeting Prince William at university, the Berkshire native spent a large portion of her early 20s preparing to become a duchess.
"She seemed to feel like she had more of a right to speak than her sister-in-law, who had married into the family as an unknown whereas Meghan regarded herself as a philanthropist who could teach the royals a thing or two about charity," the insider noted.
The Sussexes, along with The Wales, were dubbed the "Fab Four," and they were seen as symbols for the monarchy's future, but the anonymous pal shared that the Duchess of Sussex was surprised to learn The Royal Foundation was already well-established.
"I think she found it difficult that the Royal Foundation was already a well-oiled machine by the time she got there," they added.
OK! previously reported Queen Elizabeth's childhood friend Lady Glenconner discussed Meghan's absence in an interview.
“I think the thing about Meghan was, she had no idea what was expected of her really,” Glenconner said on the “Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth” podcast on Thursday, October 19.
“I think she just thought it was sort of like being another actress, you know," she added.
The socialite went on to call life in The Firm “extremely boring" because you're “meeting hundreds of thousands of people that you’re never going to meet again."
“I think it was very sad, and I feel very sad for Harry,” she shared.
In Tom Quinn’s book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, a royal source told the author that Meghan wasn't fond of her ranking in comparison to Kate.
"She was dazzled by the worldwide fame that being a princess would bring, but she was shocked by the palace protocol and by the fact that she was not and never could be first in the pecking order," the source said.
As a duchess, Meghan had to follow protocol and claimed she was forced to hand over her identification after she and Harry wed.
"She hated being a second-rate princess – second to Catherine Middleton, I mean. She thought she would be living in Windsor Castle, for example, and just couldn’t believe it when she and Harry were given Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace," the anonymous palace staffer continued.
"She hated the fact that she had to do what she was told and go where she was told in the endless, and to a large extent pointless royal round," they concluded.
Sources spoke to The Telegraph.