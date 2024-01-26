Sarah Ferguson Is 'Looking for the Positive in Any Situation' After Her Second Cancer Diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson spent last summer recovering from a mastectomy, and now the Duchess of York is dealing with another cancer diagnosis. Although the news was a surprise to fans, sources close to the ex-royal claim she's remaining upbeat.
"She is simply amazing, always looking for the positive in any situation and rarely thinking of herself," the insider told an outlet.
Ferguson's loved ones continue to rally around her and believe she will approach her melanoma battle gracefully.
"She is going to beat this disease, just like she faced down her breast cancer diagnosis, with bravery and good humor and working out a way she can use her experience to help others," the insider continued.
OK! previously reported Ferguson updated fans on her well-being in a lengthy Instagram post.
"I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery," she wrote in a caption.
"It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was," the mom-of-two continued.
Ferguson was honest about the emotional toll her wellness journey had on her thus far.
"Naturally, another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support," the media personality admitted. "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent."
The famous redhead was appreciative of the professionals who worked with her during her recent health scare.
"I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation," she stated. "I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support."
Days after Ferguson's announcement, Meghan Markle's ex-friend Lizzie Cundy talked about the Duchess of York's proximity to The Crown on GB News and how she's become a beloved member of the family.
"But she couldn't get close to the Queen because Philip didn't like her very much at all," Cundy claimed.
In 1992, Ferguson was photographed with her financial advisor John Bryan caressing her feet, and the moment became front-page news.
"Well, Prince Philip actually never forgave her for that toe-sucking scandal," Cundy continued. "And poor Sarah had to come downstairs at breakfast when it was all over the front pages of the paper."
Despite Philip's feelings toward her, Ferguson always spoke kindly of her former in-laws and still lives with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.
"Andrew was away for about 70 percent of their marriage," Cundy explained. "He was away with the Navy. Sarah had a very, very lonely time being married to Prince Andrew, but I love her loyalty."
"She's stayed by his side through thick and thin, and the Queen actually adored Sarah," she added.
"And I know we all wish her well through this really tough time," the former model said. "She's a strong cookie. You'll be fine, Sarah. We're all rooting for you."
