Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Trashing the Royal Family' to Rehabilitate Their Reputation in Hollywood

“As far as this is concerned, the Sussexes, they’ve posed a threat to the royal family if they are not in work, which at the moment they don't seem to be," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. “It is unfortunate that they are deeply bitter if they don't have work, and they don't seem to have very much work to me."

The Sussexes were spotted with various Hollywood professionals, and they were even photographed with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. However, the royal rebels' proximity to the politician raised a few eyebrows because Kate and Prince William's tour of the island was branded as an "embarrassment," as the duo was met with protestors and a demand for reparations.

“Hollywood Reporter called them losers, then they are a threat because the only way they can get money is by trashing the royal family, which is what they've done," the commentator stated.