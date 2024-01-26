Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Trashing the Royal Family' to Rehabilitate Their Reputation in Hollywood
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently spotted at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Kingston, Jamaica, and royal experts think the appearance was a snub to the royal family as they battle health challenges.
The palace announced Kate Middleton and King Charles will take a step back from engagements as they heal from procedures, but the Sussexes continued to attend public gatherings despite the ongoing concerns.
“As far as this is concerned, the Sussexes, they’ve posed a threat to the royal family if they are not in work, which at the moment they don't seem to be," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. “It is unfortunate that they are deeply bitter if they don't have work, and they don't seem to have very much work to me."
The Sussexes were spotted with various Hollywood professionals, and they were even photographed with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. However, the royal rebels' proximity to the politician raised a few eyebrows because Kate and Prince William's tour of the island was branded as an "embarrassment," as the duo was met with protestors and a demand for reparations.
“Hollywood Reporter called them losers, then they are a threat because the only way they can get money is by trashing the royal family, which is what they've done," the commentator stated.
In 2023, the Sussexes's Spotify contract came to an end, and it led to one of the company's executives calling them "grifters."
“The Sussexes can do what they like," he said. "They found freedom supposedly in Montecito. They’ve not got a great deal of work. They have lost Spotify, their accounts were not impressive."
“All of this means that they are looking to heighten the profile of their brand," he noted. "Now, if you look at the polls, you see how they're not only at rock bottom in Britain, which I don't think they care about, but [also] in the United States."
The outing surprised fans, but Fitzwilliams pointed out that the American-based royals are often strategic.
“The problem there is as a pair at the moment they are not succeeding, and I see this visit to Jamaica as a bit of grandstanding, which has specifically been planned because they do absolutely nothing which isn't planned in advance very, very carefully," he shared.
“I think the Sussexes do absolutely nothing that is not intentional," he added.
OK! previously reported a public relations expert believes the event would help their brand after a year of struggling to establish themselves in the entertainment industry.
"If they attended the premiere just to have facetime with Brian Robbins, I would consider that a smart move. It's good for their image to be seen in the company of other high-profile and successful people," Ryan McCormick said in an interview.
"As CEO of Paramount, Robbins is powerful and this photo op signals that the Duke & Duchess are still on the A-list. I would advise Harry and Meghan to do this more often," the professional explained.