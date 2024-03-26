Prince William Didn't Have a 'Warm' Response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Supportive Message for Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Diagnosis
Prince Wiliam is protecting Kate Middleton during her cancer battle, and an expert claimed the Prince of Wales wasn't receptive to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's supportive message after their yearslong feud.
Tom Quinn shared that the Sussexes reached out to the Wales after learning about Kate's condition, but William gave “hardly the kind of warm informal response," adding the family “should make up and let bygones be bygones."
“The reason of course is that for some four years, they’ve caused endless problems for the royal family and so they can’t be trusted,” Quinn told an outlet.
On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her well-being after months of speculation.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported Quinn shared that Kate's team was strategic about how to tell the Sussexes about her cancer battle.
"Harry and Meghan were told about Kate's cancer diagnosis, but only a very short time before the television announcement," Quinn told an outlet. "Telling them was a huge problem for the palace, because if they’d left Meghan and Harry in the dark until Kate's TV broadcast, there was a real risk the couple would have complained that once again the royal family was treating them badly."
"Telling them shortly before the TV broadcast meant they couldn’t complain about being ignored while at the same time the palace would know there was less of a risk the couple might spill the beans before Kate's broadcast,'' Quinn added.
Quinn spoke to The Independent.