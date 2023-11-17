Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Have a 'Unique Relationship' Due to Their Shared 'Destiny'

Bond told an outlet that Kate has the opportunity to observe Camilla's transition from being the Duchess of Cornwall to now the Queen Consort.

"I’m sure Kate must have been watching Camilla’s metamorphosis from commoner to Queen with particular interest, and I think it must be reassuring for them both,” Bond stated. "What a unique relationship it must be there is literally no one else for Catherine to turn to who has direct experience of the role that will one day be hers.”