Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Have a 'Unique Relationship' Due to Their Shared 'Destiny'
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla both understand what it's like to be married to the heir of the British monarchy — something royal expert Jennie Bond pointed out in a new interview.
Bond told an outlet that Kate has the opportunity to observe Camilla's transition from being the Duchess of Cornwall to now the Queen Consort.
"I’m sure Kate must have been watching Camilla’s metamorphosis from commoner to Queen with particular interest, and I think it must be reassuring for them both,” Bond stated. "What a unique relationship it must be there is literally no one else for Catherine to turn to who has direct experience of the role that will one day be hers.”
The royal commentator went on to say that there are “very few people” Camilla "would feel able to confide in."
Biographer Katie Nicholl wrote about how Queen Elizabeth educated the next generation of royals, and she spent time with the Princess of Wales' husband, Prince William.
"Those sessions were also an opportunity for her to mentor and teach him, as her grandfather, George V, did with her,” Nicholl said in Kate: The Future Queen. “They became incredibly close and as his respect for her grew he began to embrace his destiny.”
- Kate Middleton Will 'Never Forgive' Meghan Markle Despite Prince William Begging for 'Peace for the Greater Good of the Family'
- He Is 'Brainwashed': Prince William Blames Prince Harry's Therapy Sessions for Ruining Their Relationship
- Prince William 'Clearly Didn't Want to See' Prince Harry While Their Grandmother Queen Elizabeth Was Dying
Ashley Pearson claimed in Amazon Prime’s Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor that Elizabeth prepared Kate for her duties.
“From the beginning, Kate Middleton had a great deal of support from the royal family which was really instructed by the Queen,” she revealed. “This was to make sure she knew as much as she could possibly know and what to do in every situation – bearing in mind, of course, that she didn’t grow up in this world.”
In August, True Royaly TV cofounder Nick Bullen applauded Kate's resilience.
"The interesting thing about Kate, the Princess of Wales, is her steeliness," Bullen said. "She is a very strong character who has transitioned from being a young bride to being a key player within the royal family."
"If you look at all the photographs now, she’s always front and center," he added. "She looked amazing at the coronation, she looked incredible at Ascot. She’s now every inch the princess. And I think at the coronation, everyone agreed that she looked very much the next queen."
Although Kate was born outside of the British aristocracy, Bullen noted that Kate evolved into a force to reckon with.
"This hasn’t happened by accident," Bullen admitted. "She is a clever, smart, determined woman. And I’m told by people who work at the various palaces that she is quite literally the power behind the throne."
"I think a lot of the members of the family look to her, including William, obviously," he shared. "I believe she is involved in making quite a lot of the decisions on how things move forward and how the family is portrayed. … She just continues to get better and better."