Kate Middleton Is 'Closer' to King Charles Than He Is to Prince William
Kate Middleton went from being a girl from Berkshire to one of the most powerful figures within the British monarchy, going on to develop a unique bond with her father-in-law, King Charles.
“She hugely enjoyed that evening and looked really at home,” a royal insider told an outlet. "She knows the important role the family plays in building relationships globally on behalf of the U.K."
Kate began dating Prince William in 2002 while the duo were students at St Andrews, and throughout their romance, the Princess of Wales grew closer to His Majesty and her in-laws.
“It is clear that she and the king are quite close — in some respects closer to him than William,” the insider added.
Although William often praises Charles in his speeches, the source revealed Kate played a significant role in their relationship.
“It’s only been recently that William has been closer [to Charles],” the source said. “Kate has acted as the honest broker in that.”
During the royal Christmas walk, Kate shined while walking alongside her husband and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“She showed real strength and determination to make things clear that there was perhaps a different truth,” Valentine Low wrote in Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown. “She thought it was very important this did not go unchallenged. She showed real strength and determination to make things clear that there was perhaps a different truth."
In Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, the royal commentator attempted to paint the princess as a Stepford wife, and Dutch copies of the project accused her of being one of the infamous royal racists. Despite the investigation's portrayal of the mother-of-three, Kate continues to attend royal gatherings with her head held high.
“Kate thinks strategically,” Low continued. “She is going to be queen one day and has the long-term interests of the monarchy and royal family at heart.”
OK! previously reported a source said the Prince of Wales values His Majesty, but he wants "more control" within the monarchy.
“William and Kate would do things like give you two weeks off if your father died, while Charles’ office has a more workaholic vibe," the insider told an outlet. “Charles absolutely wants William to plough his own furrow, he is encouraged to do so, just as he was.”
“I am sure they will butt heads as Charles is allergic to anyone telling him what to do, and William is not exactly famed for his subtlety," they continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although William wants more power, he's able to honor the monarchy as an institution unlike his brother, Prince Harry.
"But I think it is broadly seen as a productive rivalry, rather than a destructive one, because William respects his father’s ‘rank’ as head of The Firm," the confidant admitted. "Ultimately the monarchy is a hierarchical structure based on military principles, and when push comes to shove, you have to obey orders from your superiors."
"That’s what William and Kate understand, and Harry and Meghan could never accept," they said. "They would not do as they were told.”
Sources spoke to People.