Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Have a 'Business Relationship' Due to Sharing 'a Common Enemy'

Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 24 2023, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla have a shared responsibility within the British monarchy. Although Camilla was never the Princess of Wales, she is King Charles' partner in leading the monarchy, a role Kate will one day have.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are bonded through their shared destiny.

Editor Charlotte Griffiths discussed the royal wives during a GB News appearance.

“I think there was a real warmth between the two of them, and I didn’t actually notice it was missing until I now am seeing it more and more as the weeks go by," Griffiths said.

“I didn’t really notice before that they didn’t give each other those looks or those friendly hand gestures so much as they do now, and I think its probably because they’re united by a common enemy, to say the least," she noted.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is able to observe Queen Camilla's growth.

Over the years, Camilla and Kate's body language slowly began to show a sense of comfortability.

Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton often attend royal gatherings together.

Although Camilla isn't Kate's mother-in-law, the journalist noticed the gentleness Kate often extends her.

"And she has a lot of respect for Camilla. Kate is really close with her own mother, so she’s probably never been incredibly close with Camilla but maybe as the years go by, Kate can be a sort of support for Camilla as she gets older, and works really hard," Griffiths said.

“I think Camilla’s a little bit shaky. She’s very tired after this tour so maybe there’s just a little bit of Kate’s sensitive side," she added. "She’s quite maternal, Catherine, isn’t she? She’s quite a kind person."

Source: MEGA

Royal experts claimed Queen Elizabeth mentored Kate Middleton.

OK! previously reported royal expert Jennie Bond believes the Princess of Wales is able to observe Camilla's approach to her royal duties.

"I’m sure Kate must have been watching Camilla’s metamorphosis from commoner to Queen with particular interest, and I think it must be reassuring for them both,” Bond explained. "What a unique relationship it must be there is literally no one else for Catherine to turn to who has direct experience of the role that will one day be hers.”

According to Ashley Pearson, Queen Elizabeth mentored Kate before her passing.

“From the beginning, Kate Middleton had a great deal of support from the royal family which was really instructed by the Queen,” Pearson said in Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor. “This was to make sure she knew as much as she could possibly know and what to do in every situation – bearing in mind, of course, that she didn’t grow up in this world.”

