Prince William Reveals Kate Middleton 'Would Have Loved to' Attend Royal Engagement as Princess Focuses on Cancer Treatment
Prince William and Kate Middleton have dedicated their time as royals to mental health advocacy work, and the Prince of Wales is continuing their initiative.
The prince recently visited a Birmingham High School to meet with a student who contacted the couple via X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Lots of people write letters, but Freddie's was a really well-written letter. I promised I would come," he told a staff member at St Michael's Church of England High School, according to an outlet. "I am sorry Catherine can't be here as well. She would have loved to."
Although William and Kate often attend events together, the Princess of Wales is taking a step back from the spotlight as she undergoes "preventative chemotherapy" following her cancer diagnosis.
Freddie Hadley used social media to petition for the Wales to visit his school to see the work young students are doing to help young boys discuss their emotions. While meeting with Hadley on Thursday, April 25, William raved about the young man’s efforts to bring attention to his work.
"Thanks for the letter, Freddie," William said. “Fantastic to meet everyone and learn more about the project today. Helping each other to talk about mental health and supporting those who need it is so important. Keep up the brilliant work."
In 2023, Hadley invited the future king and queen to his school for World Mental Health Day to learn more about the Matrix Project, which works to change the conversation surrounding wellness.
"When your students create a guest list and include His Royal Highness Prince William Some might think this is wildly ambitious but as Walt Disney once said ‘all our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them,’” the St Michaels Student voices X account shared in October of that year.
"Good afternoon Freddie, I’m so sorry Catherine and I can’t be with you and the rest of the students at St Michael’s today," William replied back in 2023. "Tackling mental health challenges and stigmas head-on is so important, please keep up this important work. W."
Hadley was fond of the future king and gushed over their time together in an interview.
"He is a very nice guy," Freddie told People. "When I sat down with him about what we do in school with our Matrix Project, I got more comfortable, and I felt like I got into his way of thinking about it. He asked us about why we do our stuff and why he is an advocate for male mental health.”
"[William] said from working with charities for mental health he realizes — as he’s a male himself — he’s gone through those things before," he added. "He realizes it is such a massive thing in today’s society, and he wanted to step up and get these issues sorted out."
William was quoted by Daily Mail.