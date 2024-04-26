Prince William Reveals Kate Middleton 'Would Have Loved to' Attend Royal Engagement as Princess Focuses on Cancer Treatment

Hadley was fond of the future king and gushed over their time together in an interview.

"He is a very nice guy," Freddie told People. "When I sat down with him about what we do in school with our Matrix Project, I got more comfortable, and I felt like I got into his way of thinking about it. He asked us about why we do our stuff and why he is an advocate for male mental health.”

"[William] said from working with charities for mental health he realizes — as he’s a male himself — he’s gone through those things before," he added. "He realizes it is such a massive thing in today’s society, and he wanted to step up and get these issues sorted out."