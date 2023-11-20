King Charles Is 'Fed Up' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Drama Overshadowing His Public Duties
King Charles is working on modernizing the British monarchy, but a source claimed the monarch's drama with his youngest child, Prince Harry, is beginning to outshine his legacy.
The insider shared Charles is "fed up" with the Sussexes' public attacks of The Firm.
"It frustrates him that personal issues intrude on the public duty," they added. "He’d much rather the focus was on his work, not the soap opera of the private life."
The anonymous pal later admitted that the Windsors' feud with Harry is receiving a significant amount of media attention.
"It is always frustrating when family dynamics overshadow the public role," they noted.
OK! previously reported a British outlet said Harry and Meghan Markle contacted Charles on his birthday, and the conversation was a “turning point” in their relationship.
“The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday,” the insider noted.
Prior to the news breaking that Meghan and Harry spoke to His Majesty, the Sussexes' team shut down rumors that the couple turned down the opportunity to celebrate with Charles.
"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday," a rep said in a statement. "It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story."
Royal expert Rebecca English explained how Harry's decision to insult Queen Camilla in Spare drove a wedge between him and Charles.
"There is undeniable anger at the anguish the king believes Harry caused the late queen in the last years of her life, not to mention the insults he has heaped upon his own wife Camilla, of whom Charles is understandably protective," the editor wrote in an article.
In a television interview, Harry publicly demanded both Charles and his brother, Prince William, show remorse for how Meghan was treated by the British press. Despite Harry's wishes, English alluded to Charles being willing to come to a resolution — but on his own terms.
"Charles is a man who notoriously hates confrontation and will never close the door on his younger son. But sticking to his guns, he has rejected Harry’s demands for an 'apology' and put the whole issue to one side for the time being as he concentrates on the business of state," English concluded.
As Charles and Harry begin to work on their relationship, members of William's inner circle disclosed the Prince of Wales isn't interested in spending time with the Duke of Sussex.
“He absolutely f------ hates him,” the source said in an interview.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” they continued.
Sources spoke to The Times.