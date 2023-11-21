King Charles Urged to Wait 'a Year' Before Inviting Prince Harry to Royal Family Gatherings

The commentator wondered if the Sussexes' change in attitude toward Charles was due to their rocky start in Hollywood.

"Given the Sussexes' behavior until relatively recently, might it not be wise to wait a year before inviting them? Whatever the good intentions after the telephone call with Harry on Charles’s birthday might be, the Sussexes have remorselessly trashed the royal family for years," Fitzwilliams noted.

"They now see their popularity affected in the United States as a result of it," he continued. "If they want to be accepted back they should surely, over the coming months, show some loyalty to the institution."