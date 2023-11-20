Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Would 'Readily Accept' an Invitation to Spend Christmas With King Charles

One of the Duke of Sussex's greatest concerns is whether he will be safe in his home country now that he is no longer a senior member of the royal family.

“Without security or a place to stay in the U.K., they now need a ‘formal invitation’ from the king or Buckingham Palace to be able to stay on ‘protected property’ that has adequate security for the whole family," a source shared.

A royal aid clarified that Charles is prepared to host his son if he is informed of his travel plans.

"Temporary accommodation for Harry on the royal estate, which is covered by heightened protection, is likely to be made available for him, when feasible if requested for any short visits," the aid explained.