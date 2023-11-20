Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Would 'Readily Accept' an Invitation to Spend Christmas With King Charles
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's last royal gathering was Queen Elizabeth's funeral, and insiders wonder if the Sussexes will return to the U.K. to celebrate Christmas with King Charles this year. It was reported that the group reached a new point in their relationship after the couple contacted His Majesty for his birthday.
An insider revealed to an outlet that Meghan and Harry haven't received a request to travel to the U.K. to see Charles, but the duo is willing to spend the holidays with the Windsors.
“I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays," the source shared in an interview.
One of the Duke of Sussex's greatest concerns is whether he will be safe in his home country now that he is no longer a senior member of the royal family.
“Without security or a place to stay in the U.K., they now need a ‘formal invitation’ from the king or Buckingham Palace to be able to stay on ‘protected property’ that has adequate security for the whole family," a source shared.
A royal aid clarified that Charles is prepared to host his son if he is informed of his travel plans.
"Temporary accommodation for Harry on the royal estate, which is covered by heightened protection, is likely to be made available for him, when feasible if requested for any short visits," the aid explained.
Due to Meghan and Harry moving to the U.S., their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up without Charles being a present figure in their lives.
An anonymous friend shared that Lilibet and Archie's lack of a connection with His Majesty is a sore topic for the Sussexes and the king.
“It is understood there is deep sadness on both sides of the Atlantic at this status quo," they noted.
While Charles and Harry begin to work on their bond, those closest to William think he will never forgive Harry. OK! previously reported William's pal claimed the future monarch was left heartbroken after Harry's memoir, Spare, painted him in a negative light.
“He absolutely f------ hates him,” the confidant said.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” the insider continued.
In the book, Harry notably called William his archnemesis and included anecdotes that depicted the Prince of Wales as violent and ill-tempered.
"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the source admitted. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."
"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers," they pondered. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."
Harry's tell-all had a ripple effect on the Windsors, but the source doesn't think he is remorseful.
"Harry is never going to apologize, at least not while he is married to Meghan [Markle], and William is never going to apologize either. So that’s that," they concluded.
The Daily Beast reported on the royal Christmas outing.