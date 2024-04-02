'I Don't Have Any Respect for Him!': Sharon Osbourne Brands Prince Andrew as an Idiot After His Endless String of Scandals
Sharon Osbourne is open about her opinions of the royal family, which is why the television personality didn't refrain from commenting on Prince Andrew's fall from grace after the Duke of York was included in various Jeffrey Epstein lawsuits and documentaries over the past few years.
Although Andrew was stripped of his HRH status in 2022 after being accused of abusing Virginia Giuffre, he attended the Royal Easter service on Sunday, March 31.
“I think less is more. I think that he should really go into retirement," Osbourne said on TalkTV. "I don’t have much respect for him or any respect for him whatsoever."
“Does it mean anything when you’re the Duke of York or Sussex? They’re so tiny these little places," she continued. "What does it mean in the big picture of life? I think he's just a bit of a pollock. You just have to ignore him and hope he goes away."
The Royal Observer reported a royal insider revealed Andrew was excited to attend the holiday gathering despite being an unfavorable member of the Windsor family.
"Andrew would have been super happy," a close pal disclosed. "He loves all of this pomp. He may not be a working royal, but he’s always believed that he is a valid and important member of the royal family, and nothing has changed."
Before Andrew lost his HRH status, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their privileges to move to the U.S., but as King Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer, their absence is felt by observers.
"You have Harry and Meghan, who are serving themselves — not his country — while the Gloucesters are getting nothing out of it but are working hard," royal historian Hugo Vickers told an outlet.
"Going back to the Trooping the Colour, it was the one day every year when the late Queen invited her extended family to join her on the balcony at Buckingham Palace — so the man on the street thought they were paying taxes for all of them,” Vickers continued. "In reality, only the Queen and Prince Philip were paid for directly by the taxpayer."
"The Prince and Princess of Wales are supported by the Duchy of Cornwall [a private estate]; the Queen paid for all the rest of them. However, the optics were wrong, so the king went for a slimmed-down monarchy," he added.
OK! previously reported experts believe Andrew and Sarah Ferguson attending a memorial service for King Constantine showed that the former couple would continue to be a part of the royal fold despite the existing assault allegations against the Duke of York.
"Prince Andrew and the Yorks are firmly back in the fold," a source told an outlet. "There's a feeling that, no matter what Sarah's personal faults – and she can be like Marmite in that respect – she has been a good mother to the girls and loyal to Andrew."