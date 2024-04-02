'I Don't Have Any Respect for Him!': Sharon Osbourne Brands Prince Andrew as an Idiot After His Endless String of Scandals

Before Andrew lost his HRH status, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their privileges to move to the U.S., but as King Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer, their absence is felt by observers.

"You have Harry and Meghan, who are serving themselves — not his country — while the Gloucesters are getting nothing out of it but are working hard," royal historian Hugo Vickers told an outlet.

"Going back to the Trooping the Colour, it was the one day every year when the late Queen invited her extended family to join her on the balcony at Buckingham Palace — so the man on the street thought they were paying taxes for all of them,” Vickers continued. "In reality, only the Queen and Prince Philip were paid for directly by the taxpayer."

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are supported by the Duchy of Cornwall [a private estate]; the Queen paid for all the rest of them. However, the optics were wrong, so the king went for a slimmed-down monarchy," he added.